Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Hunter Renfrow in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Las Vegas Raiders against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dec 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Before Hunter Renfrow hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. The AFC Wild Card round will see Renfrow's Las Vegas Raiders square off against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Renfrow's team-high 1,038 receiving yards (61.1 per game) have come on 103 catches (128 targets) including nine touchdowns.

Renfrow has been the target of 20.4% (128 total) of his team's 628 passing attempts this season.

Renfrow (23 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 29.9% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have thrown the ball in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Renfrow's 48 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Bengals are 7.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Renfrow has not caught a touchdown pass against the Bengals.

The Bengals have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 264.6 yards per game through the air.

With 26 passing TDs conceded this season, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Renfrow caught four passes for 13 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Renfrow has reeled in 14 passes (on 17 targets) for 129 yards (43.0 per game) and four touchdowns over his last three outings.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

