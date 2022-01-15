ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati

By Data Skrive
 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Josh Jacobs in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Las Vegas Raiders against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Oct 24, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) celebrates the touchdown scored by running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of Saturday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Josh Jacobs and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:30 PM ET on NBC. Jacobs' Las Vegas Raiders square off against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Jacobs has had 217 carries for a team-leading 872 rushing yards (51.3 per game) and scored nine touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 54 passes for 348 yards (20.5 per game).
  • His team has rushed the ball 414 times this season, and he's handled 217 of those attempts (52.4%).
  • The Raiders have called a pass in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Against the Bengals, Jacobs has averaged 74.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 15.0 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Jacobs has not run for a touchdown versus the Bengals.
  • The Bengals allow 102.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Bengals have conceded 15 rushing TDs. They are ranked 14th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chargers in Week 18, Jacobs rushed 26 times for 132 yards (5.1 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.
  • He also reeled in two passes for 12 yards through the air.
  • Jacobs has 69 carries for 324 yards (108.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns during his last three games.

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

