At the Chancellor Estate, Chance is asleep on the sofa having a bad dream. He wakes up and screams, “No!” which startles Dominic in his bassinet. The baby starts crying and Abby rushes in to ask what happened. Chance apologizes for falling asleep and says he woke up and yelled. He doesn’t remember what the nightmare was about but feels bad. Abby thinks Dom will go right back to sleep and lays him down. Chance marvels that she’s so great with him. Abby is concerned about Chance’s nightmares. Chance says he’s sorry again. Abby worries that part of him is still in Spain and suggests talking to a therapist or Sharon. Chance doesn’t think it’s necessary. Being there with her and Dom is all he needs. He tells her she’s hot and they share a kiss. She muses about him trying to distract her. Chance decides to slip out and run errands, but Abby wants to take advantage of the baby being asleep. “Come with me upstairs.”

