ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Get Criminal Records In Indiana

neworleanssun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecause of the most recent technological innovations, it's now possible to uncover almost any piece of information online. Acquiring comprehensive information on somebody's Indiana criminal records could be challenging. With all the frequent relocations people make across the state and country, it is not unusual to have records in...

www.neworleanssun.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

HOWEY: Indiana is awash in guns as homicide records persist

INDIANAPOLIS — Last year was one of the bloodiest years in Indiana history as Indianapolis set yet another homicide record with 271 murders, while Evansville, Fort Wayne and South Bend all had deadly years. Perhaps, just perhaps ... it’s because Indiana is awash in guns. On Tuesday, the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana bill to end handgun carry permit heads to Senate

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana House Bill 1077 would eliminate the requirement that adults apply for a permit to carry a handgun. Although the state abolished the fee to apply for a permit, municipalities can levy taxes on permits. “Tell me what other constitutional right we have to pay a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wdrb.com

Indiana House passes measure to end permit requirement for carrying gun

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana House of Representatives recently passed a bill that would make it legal for someone to carry a gun in public in the Hoosier state without a permit. So-called constitutional carry laws are becoming more prominent throughout the country with 21 other states, including Kentucky,...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
wamwamfm.com

Indiana House Votes to Abolish Gun Permits

The Indiana House has voted to let you carry a gun without a permit. On a near party-line vote, the House voted 63-29 to join 21 states which have abolished permit requirements to carry handguns. Auburn Representative Ben Smaltz (R) argues permit requirements don’t stop criminals from getting guns, while law-abiding citizens shouldn’t need a permit for a constitutional right.
INDIANA STATE
neworleanssun.com

Search Kentucky Criminal Records Online.

It is correct that with modern tools, you are able to locate a plethora of specifics about nearly anything; however, finding reliable Kentucky criminal records isn't as straightforward. Today, individuals move around more than ever. Therefore those with criminal records may have them in numerous states. There is a significant...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Court#Missing Data#Get Criminal Records
neworleanssun.com

Online Mississippi Criminal Records Check

Technologies these days make it possible to research another person's history with just a click of a button. Mississippi criminal records can certainly be found likewise. However, there are a few things to take into consideration first. Many individuals now live in one place for only a couple of years before they move on; because of this, it's crucial to keep in mind where a criminal record footprint could be.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Hicks: Indiana Seeing ‘Good’ Recovery from Pandemic

In his State of the State address last week, Governor Eric Holcomb touted the state’s low unemployment, a big and blooming budget surplus and record economic development numbers in a speech Ball State economist Mike Hicks believes reflects an economy that is keeping pace with the nation’s recovery from the pandemic. “I think the governor deserves high marks for the tone of the speech,” said Hicks. “Low unemployment, good GDP growth, a good recovery overall and a great budget environment…when Indiana is growing as fast as the country as a whole, that’s good news.”
INDIANA STATE
SCDNReports

Indiana Meth Dealer Gets 20 Years

Calvin Mitchell, Jr., 39 years old, of Fort Wayne, was sentenced by Indiana United States District Court Judge Holly A. Brady after pleading guilty to distribution of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Dajuan Bernard Deshazer, 47, Milwaukee, 1st degree intentional homicide, possess firearm/convicted as felon and bail jumping on 5/19/17, found Guilty at Jury Trial, the Court comments and sentences the defendant. Count 1: The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for one (1) life without the eligibility of parole. Count 2: The defendant is sentenced to ten (10) years in the Wisconsin State Prison System. Five (5) years initial confinement followed by five (5) years extended supervision. Count 3: The defendant is sentenced to six (6) years in the Wisconsin State Prison System. Three (3) years initial confinement followed by three (3) years extended supervision. Count 2 and 3 are to be served consecutive to each other and to count 1. The defendant is to have no contact with any member of the victim’s family. The Court finds that the defendant has 896 days sentence credit.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Inside Indiana Business

Endangered INdiana: Davis Clinic

An iconic Hoosier masterpiece built by decorated architects from the 50s is on the verge of extinction in Marion. Mary-Rachel Redman with this week’s Endangered Indiana from Grant County.
MARION, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana getting $184.4 million for home energy assistance

INDIANAPOLIS — Low income Indiana families can get additional help with their heating bills this winter. On Friday, the Biden-Harris Administration announced that Indiana received $184.4 million for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. This funding will help address home energy costs this winter, working to prevent shutting...
INDIANA STATE
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Indiana lawmakers target Gov. Eric Holcomb's emergency powers. Again.

Republicans lawmakers are once again targeting Gov. Eric Holcomb's emergency powers during the 2022 session. Under House Bill 1100, which passed out of the House Government and Regulatory Reform committee last week along party lines, executive orders issued by a governor can't be in effect for more than 180 days unless lawmakers approve an extension. The bill also creates more oversight over government agencies' ability to create rules in non-emergency times.
INDIANA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio’s cash bail rules create imbalance in equity and justice

‘Innocent until proven guilty’ is one the central tenets of this country’s legal and criminal justice systems, but this isn’t the reality for everyone. Two-thirds of the jail population, and a quarter of the incarcerated population, in the U.S. are pretrial detainees, or people who haven’t been convicted of a crime. The high number of […] The post Ohio’s cash bail rules create imbalance in equity and justice appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
newyorkbeacon.com

9-Year-Old Indiana Boy Beaten to Death, Mom and Stepmother Charged

A child’s mother and stepmother have been charged in the horrific death of a 9-year-old Indiana boy on Saturday. According to police report, Elijah Thomas Ross from Fort Wayne was beaten to death by his 30-year-old stepmother, Alesha Lynn Miller. FOX 55 and WANE 15 reports that a probable...
INDIANA STATE
Fox News

Indiana parent attacking student on school bus with a 'can in a sock' caught on video

A parent attacked a student on a school bus in Indiana last month, a school district superintendent confirmed to Fox News. A video that was previously circulating on social media showed the attack between a Lafayette School Corporation parent and student, according to WLFI. The video, posted to Facebook Dec. 13 with the title, "this lady got on a school bus with a can in a sock to fight a child," was taken down after the TV station publicized the story.
LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy