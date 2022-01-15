Bekah Clawson column: Hope for the Future – Why is it important?

In this series of articles we’ve been looking at the Old Testament prophet Habakkuk as he reveals to us how God punished the people of Judah for their wickedness and disobedience. We’ve seen that Habakkuk initially cried out to God in prayer because he witnessed the evil of the leaders and the people and it seemed to him as if God was allowing his covenant people to get away with ongoing sin. In a previous article I noted for us that the question that’s often posed by non-Christians in the 21st century is: “If there really is a God, why is there so much evil in the world?” But the better analogy from Habakkuk to our day is the disobedience that takes place in the lives of God’s people. Many Christians live their lives as if they’re not much different from the world. In addition to this, local churches have—in many cases—lost their way and rather than faithful preaching of the gospel for salvation and growth in holiness, many pastors spend their entire waking moments trying to figure out how to get more people to come to their church. Marketing strategies and entertainment rather than faithfulness to scripture can often be the order of the Lord’s Day. Even now, faithful Christians pray, “Why does God seem to allow disobedience in the lives of Christians and in the local church to go unpunished? Why does the church seem to make little, if any, difference in the world? Has God forsaken us?” God is faithful to answer our prayers but sometimes his answer may surprise us.

