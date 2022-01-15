ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limited ‘The Santa Clause’ Series Starring Tim Allen Coming to Disney+

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA limited series continuing “The Santa Clause” franchise is coming to Disney+, with Tim Allen returning as Scott Calvin. Here’s the series description according to Variety: Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and...

wdwnt.com

Deadline

Nicole Byer & Lauren Lapkus To Star In Netflix Animated Comedy Series ‘Bad Crimes’ From Nicole Silverberg, Greg Daniels & Mike Judge

Netflix has ordered an animated comedy series starring Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus. The streamer has handed a ten-episode order to Bad Crimes, a dark comedy procedural from creator Nicole Silverberg, previously a writer on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, and Greg Daniels and Mike Judge. Byer, the host of unscripted series Nailed It!, and Lapkus, who has starred in Orange Is The New Black, will voice two FBI agents, who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible. Friends Byer and Lapkus have worked together before, hosting their own podcast. The...
TV SERIES
WDW News Today

Eric Idle Jokes About Figment Popcorn Bucket Frenzy, Rainbow Popcorn Sold Out and Replaced with Spork, Festival of the Arts Reviews, and More: Daily Recap (1/15/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Saturday, January 15, 2022.
MOVIES
Tim Allen
Deadline

‘Boys Of Summer’: Lorraine Bracco, Nora Zehetner & More Board Family Adventure Pic Toplined By Mel Gibson And Mason Thames

EXCLUSIVE: Lorraine Bracco (The Sopranos), Nora Zehetner (Grey’s Anatomy), Julian Lerner (The Wonder Years), Abby James Witherspoon (Secret Headquarters) and Noah Cottrell (Punky Brewster) have joined the cast of Boys of Summer, the family adventure film from actor-director David Henrie (This Is the Year, Wizards of Waverly Place) that is now in production in North Carolina. They will star alongside the previously announced Mel Gibson and Mason Thames. In the film scripted by Cornelius Uliano and Bryan Schulz (The Peanuts Movie), a local boy (Thames) whose best friend is mysteriously taken begins to suspect that a supernatural entity may be hunting the...
MOVIES
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Limited Release Snow White Wishables Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new series of limited release Wishables inspired by Snow White’s Enchanted Wish is now available at Walt Disney World. Though they are technically inspired by the Disneyland attraction, they are also just cute plush versions of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” characters.
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

Kings of the Hill, Again: Greg Daniels, Mike Judge Discuss Their New Animation Company (Exclusive)

King of the Hill creators Greg Daniels and Mike Judge are back in business. More than 25 years since Fox launched the beloved animated comedy, Daniels and Judge have reunited to form an animation company, Bandera Entertainment, and want to expand the format to include as many subgenres as live-action fare. The duo has spent the past couple of years building up a slate of more than a dozen animated series in various stages of development at Bandera, where they work alongside former YouTube head of originals Dustin Davis on a programming roster that includes Netflix’s newly ordered Bad Crimes, starring Nicole...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Marc Forster To Direct Tom Hanks In ‘A Man Called Ove’ With SF Studios, Rita Wilson & Playtone Producing David Magee Script

EXCLUSIVE: Finding Neverland, World War Z and The Kite Runner director Marc Forster has been set to direct Oscar winner Tom Hanks in the anticipated U.S. adaptation of Swedish comedy hit A Man Called Ove, we can reveal. Two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Life of Pi, Mary Poppins Returns) is scripting the project and re-uniting with Forster after their collaboration on drama Finding Neverland, for which both were BAFTA nominated. Production is due to begin this year on the feature, which has been in the works for a few years and is based on the Swedish hit novel by Fredrik Backman. The life-affirming comedy about love and...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Diabolical’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer, but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. Set to debut in its entirety March 4, Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Elizabeth Mitchell Joins CBS’ ‘FBI: International’ As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Lost alumna Elizabeth Mitchell is set to recur on CBS’ freshman drama series FBI: International in a key role. From executive producer Dick Wolf, FBI: International follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team, led by Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank). Headquartered in Budapest, they travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be, relying on intelligence, quick thinking and pure brawn as they put their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people. Mitchell, who will first appear in a February episode, will play...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Betty White’s Final Message: How ‘Betty White: A Celebration’ Pivoted to Become an Iconic Tribute

Despite being nearly 100 years old, it felt like Betty White was, somehow, going to live forever. So when her death was announced on New Year’s Eve, it stunned everyone — including producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein. The duo, who knew Betty for more than a decade and are the minds behind PBS’ Pioneers of Television, were gearing up to celebrate the icon’s life and legacy on Jan. 17 with Fathom Events’ Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration. “We were just shell-shocked,” Boettcher says. “I think with her so close to 100 — it was just a gutshot...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Moon Knight’ Trailer Reveals Oscar Isaac as Marvel’s Newest Superhero

Marvel Studios unveiled the first trailer for its Disney Plus series “Moon Knight” on Monday night, officially launching the 2022 slate for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In “Moon Knight,” premiering on March 30, Oscar Isaac plays Marc Spector, an ex-soldier with a profound case of dissociative identity disorder that manifests as fully distinct individuals. He becomes the conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu, which only further exacerbates Marc’s anxiety over his mental illness. In the trailer, set to Kid Cudi’s “Day ‘n’ Night,” Marc can’t tell the difference between his normal life and his dreams. He plays with a Rubik’s cube,...
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Neil Patrick Harris’ Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Father?

Out of all the memorable characters of CBS’ sitcom ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ Neil Patrick Harris‘ Barney Stinson stands apart with his suave and confidence. Barney’s outrageous tricks and ways to lure women is a pivotal part of the show’s narrative, and he holds a “legen-wait for it-dary” place in the hearts of the fans. Naturally, admirers of the character must be wondering about the prospects of seeing the return of Barney in the show’s standalone sequel, ‘How I Met Your Father.’ On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the involvement of Neil Patrick Harris’ Barney Stinson in the sequel sitcom!
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Joss Whedon Breaks Silence on Misconduct Allegations, Calls Ray Fisher ‘A Bad Actor in Both Senses’

Filmmaker Joss Whedon has broken his silence on the multiple allegations of misconduct against him from productions he oversaw, including the 2017 film “Justice League” and his influential TV series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” In a lengthy interview with New York magazine that published on Monday, Whedon denied Gal Gadot’s allegation that he “threatened” her career while working on “Justice League,” which Whedon took over after original director Zack Snyder withdrew from the film following a family tragedy. “I don’t threaten people. Who does that?” Whedon told New York. “English is not her first language, and I tend to be annoyingly flowery...
CELEBRITIES
Mansfield News Journal

TV's Best Bets

Tuesday, Jan. 18 “Great Performances: The Broadway Revival,” 9 p.m., PBS. Right now, Adrienne Warren is starring as Emmett Till’s mother in an ABC mini-series that concludes Thursday, Before that, she drew raves in a Tina Turner musical … until COV ID closed Broadway, “It crushed me,” she says here. After a 19-month break, the show returned … and she had to relearn everything. “It was hilarious,” she says, “and also terrifying.” She’s one of many people...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Star Trek: Discovery Renewed For Season 5 — Plus, Picard Season 2 Premiere Date Is Set

Burnham & Co. are coming back for even more space adventures. Star Trek: Discovery has been renewed for Season 5, it was announced on Tuesday afternoon. Season 4, which is streaming on Paramount+, will resume with new episodes starting Thursday, Feb. 10. The current season finds Burnham stepping into the captain’s chair, and the titular crew chasing a scientific anomaly that poses a major threat to the galaxy — a story partially inspired by the current global pandemic. “We’re taking the spirit of what we were and are feeling as a global family, and then looking through the eyes of our characters and...
TV SERIES

