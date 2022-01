PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are growing concerns that not enough children are getting the COVID vaccine. Only 35% of children 10 to 14 have received at least one dose. And while most children hospitalized are not vaccinated, some have rare side effects from the vaccine. The virus and the vaccine can both cause an inflammation of the heart, but with the vaccine, it’s very rare and can be easily treated. A lesson one Philadelphia family is relieved to know. “I’m feeling pretty fine, feeling normal,” Jack Sepe said. Twelve-year-old Jack Sepe is getting ready to be released from CHOP. “It was like chest pain and...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO