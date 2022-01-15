Massive Passaic NJ chemical fire contained; residents still encouraged to keep windows closed

A massive New Jersey chemical plant fire that poised the threat of evacuations was contained before the flames could reach buildings with the most noxious substances, state officials said Saturday.

“As a direct result of the remarkable response, we were able to contain the fire and it did not reach the main chemical plant,” Passaic N.J. Mayor Hector Lora said during a 3:30 a.m. video update about the fire posted on Facebook . “After an assessment of the air quality as we continue battling the fire, there is no need for an evacuation.”

Residents who live nearby the Qualco Inc. warehouse were still being asked to keep their windows shut as a precaution.

Lora said a team of environmental specialists will monitor the air quality in the area as firefighters continue working at the warehouse next to Route 21, which is about nine air miles from Columbus Circle.

The fire erupted around 8 p.m. Friday . Within a very short time, several buildings in the plant complex were ablaze.

Flames could be seen and smelled for miles. New Jersey Gov. Murphy had encouraged residents living near the plant to keep their windows closed while they assessed whether an evacuation would be necessary.

“We urge everyone in Passaic to stay safe as firefighters battle a large eight-alarm fire at a chemical plant off of Route 21,” Gov. Murphy wrote Friday night. “If you live nearby, keep your windows closed. Praying for the safety of our first responders on the scene.”

Lora said firefighters “from all over” were called in to help tamp down the blaze.

“Our firefighters are doing everything possible to maintain and contain this fire. It is an extremely difficult fire that continues to rage over this city,” he said Friday night.

Qualco specializes in marketing swimming pool chemicals. Its products include chlorine, which can be toxic to humans.

“We need you to stay away from the area,” Lora warned Passaic residents.

As of Saturday morning, no injuries had been reported.