This is an opinion column. I don’t know what it would mean to E.O. Wilson to see his life and its work validated by the Birmingham City Council and Mayor Randall Woodfin. Probably nothing. A smile and a nod and a graceful thank you. Wilson, after all, was one of the most well-known and decorated scientists of our time. If you piled up all the national and international awards he received in his 92 years on earth they’d be like great towering anthills. All those prizes and commendations – from his two Pulitzers to today’s proclamation from the city of his birth – would just get lost in the mound.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO