ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passaic, NJ

Chemical plant fire prompts evacuations in New Jersey

By Bobby Oler, Nexstar Media Wire, Sarah Vasile
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3swxk1_0dmeN39700

PASSAIC, N.J. ( WPIX ) — A chemical plant fire in New Jersey has public officials urging residents to seal their homes as a vast blaze and smoke plume rage about 10 miles northwest of the Hudson River.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora took to Facebook to warn residents about the dangerous chemical plant fire in the city. Passaic, New Jersey, sits 10 miles north of Newark and 15 miles west of Manhattan.

“We need you to stay away from the area,” Lora urged. “This is an extremely serious fire because it is still being assessed in terms of the chemicals.”

Lora said in a separate Facebook Live firefighters are battling chlorine, which isn’t combustible on its own but can make a fire more intense, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Tiffany Haddish arrested on suspicion of DUI: Police

In his Facebook video, the mayor said fire departments from other New Jersey cities were responding as well.

“I must stress, all residents, please back away from the area,” Lora repeated online. Residents were being evacuated from surrounding areas and told to keep their windows closed in at least one nearby municipality, the Associated Press reports.

Officials upgraded the blaze to an 11-alarm fire Friday evening.

Lora posted another Facebook Live video at about 10:50 p.m. ET, speaking with a firefighter who described the blaze as “not under control.”

“We’re doing everything we can to contain it,” he said.

In the second video, Lora described the situation as “one of the worst” fires he’d seen “in a long time.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy took to Twitter to address the danger, echoing calls for those nearby to keep their windows closed.

“If you live nearby, keep your windows closed. Praying for the safety of our first responders on the scene,” Murphy wrote.

Looters raid L.A. cargo trains, leaving tracks covered in damaged packages

The Passaic Public Information Office said the fire has not caused any injuries as of Friday night.

Nexstar’s WPIX reached out to Lora for comment and further details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Passaic, NJ
Business
City
Newark, NJ
City
Passaic, NJ
Passaic, NJ
Industry
Passaic, NJ
Government
FOX4 News Kansas City

Snow, ice blast through South with powerful winter storm

Tens of thousands of customers were without power in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. Highway patrols reported hundreds of vehicle accidents, and a tornado ripped through a trailer park in Florida. More than 1,200 Sunday flights at Charlotte Douglas International were cancelled – more than 90% of the airport’s Sunday schedule.
ATLANTA, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Tiffany Haddish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals#Manhattan#Chemical Plant#Facebook Live#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
802K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy