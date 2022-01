The Pentagon won its initial battle over the National Guard's vaccination requirement, but a larger war is raging as numerous states seek to assert their jurisdiction. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's request to preliminarily halt the mandate was denied by a federal judge in late December. However, the state still has alternatives; and a week after Oklahoma's setback, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is fighting the requirement in court. The National Guard is divided between the states and the federal government. While governors usually mobilize the guard in the event of catastrophes or national disasters, the federal government can also do so; but this is unusual.

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO