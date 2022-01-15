ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Take Romantic Beach Stroll with Dogs

TMZ.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra know how to take a pic ... with a beach stroll, a pooch or 2 and a little PDA. Nick and Priyanka were the picture of...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Priyanka Chopra Addresses Dropping Jonas From Her Name on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is addressing the uproar and scrutiny that followed after she dropped her husband, Nick Jonas', last name from her Instagram handle last year, describing the ordeal as "a professional hazard." In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Quantico star addressed the "random Monday in November" when Chopra reverted...
CELEBRITIES
sunnysidesun.com

Priyanka Chopra: I'll push for change in Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra is determined to push "the powers that be" in Hollywood. The 39-year-old actress hopes to tell predominantly south Asian stories on the big screen, and she's eager to break down barriers in the American film industry. Priyanka - who enjoyed huge success in India before becoming a Hollywood...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
Nick Jonas
Elle

Priyanka Chopra Talks About Breakup Rumors With Nick Jonas Making Her Feel 'Vulnerable'

In November, Priyanka Chopra changed her name on Instagram back to the name Priyanka Chopra after briefly having it read Priyanka Chopra Jonas following her marriage to musician Nick Jonas. At the time, the edit sparked separation rumors for the couple. They didn't comment on it then, but in an interview with Vanity Fair for their February 2022 issue, Chopra finally spoke out about the way the moment affected her outlook.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Priyanka Chopra wears traditional wedding necklace in new video, asks if it’s ‘too patriarchal’

Priyanka Chopra has shared her thoughts about the traditional ‘mangalsutra’ worn by married Hindu women in India. In a new video, the 39-year-old pondered whether she “like[s] the idea of wearing a mangalsutra or is it too patriarchal?”A mangalsutra is a thread-like necklace typically worn by married woman. The groom ties the auspicious thread around the bride’s neck on the day of their marriage to signify that their relationship would be as auspicious as the thread uniting their souls.Chopra recalled the time she wore her mangalsutra for the first time after marrying her husband Nick Jonas. “I remember when...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Kanye West Says Kardashian Kids Raised by Nannies, Cameras in New Song

Kanye West got a lot off his chest in his new song with The Game -- and most of it was aimed at his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian ... not to mention his own kids. The track, "Eazy," dropped early Saturday, and as expected ... Ye laid into Pete Davidson. But that's not even the real takeaway in our minds -- indeed, he says he wants to beat PD's ass, but his main beef seems to be with Kim ... and how he thinks she's raising their brood.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Pda#Del Mar Dog Beach#Omicron
TMZ.com

Betty White's Assistant Posts One of the Last Photographs of Her Before Death

Betty White was all smiles just days before she died, as seen in a newly revealed photo ... one of the last ones to document her life, in fact. The late actress' assistant took to Facebook Monday with a post in honor of what would've been Betty's 100th birthday, and she threw up the pic of Betty she says was snapped 11 days before BW passed away on NYE.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Former Shahs Of Sunset Star Lilly Ghalichi Is Pregnant With Second Child

More Bravo babies in 2022! There’s no doubt that there was a bravo baby boom in 2021 but how about this year? Shahs of Sunset star Lilly Ghalichi is here to kick things off. As reported by Us Weekly, Lilly is pregnant with her second child with husband Dara Mir. Lilly made the announcement by posting […] The post Former Shahs Of Sunset Star Lilly Ghalichi Is Pregnant With Second Child appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kelly Rizzo Declares Late Husband Bob Saget “The Most Incredible Man on Earth”

Kelly Rizzo took to Instagram on Saturday to pay tribute to her late husband Bob Saget shortly after he was laid to rest. “My sweet husband,” Rizzo, 42, began in a lengthy caption alongside a photograph of herself with Saget. “After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH.” The Full House star and TV personality were married in 2018 in Santa Monica. At age 65, Saget died last...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Serious Kid Turned Into!

Before this serious sweetheart was rocking and rolling on some of his greatest hits, he was just another cute kid shying away from the camera in Manhattan, New York. This little lad is best known for all the memorable music he's provided to audiences throughout his long career that's stretched over three decades. Fans couldn't get him off their mind when he won numerous Grammy Awards four years in a row for his tunes.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Julia Roberts & George Clooney Rom-Com ‘Ticket To Paradise’ Production Delayed In Australia Due To Covid

Ticket To Paradise, Universal’s romantic comedy starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts, has been forced to pause filming due to rising Covid cases in Australian state Queensland. The Daily Mail first reported that the production was going on hiatus, claiming that there was only two weeks left to shoot but that the project will now be paused for at least three months. It also said that the film’s American stars had flown home to wait out the spike in local cases. Universal confirmed the delay and reasoning to Deadline but declined to disclose a timeframe. Queensland recorded 15,962 new cases of Covid and 16 deaths related to the virus yesterday, the state’s single deadliest day since the pandemic began. Directed by Ol Parker, Ticket To Paradise stars Roberts and Clooney in the story of a divorced couple who team up and travel to Bali to stop their daughter making the same mistake they made 25 years ago. Also in the cast are Billie Lourd, Kaitlyn Dever and Lily Lucas Bravo. Universal had dated the film for release on October 21, 2022, but this will now likely be delayed.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘You can’t act!’ 26 co-stars who did not get along in real life

“Cruel!”, “Completely disgusting!”, “Candy ass!” – these are just some of the barbs that Hollywood stars have unleashed upon each other over the years. But which actors said them? And about whom?Julia Roberts and Nick Nolte might have been romantically entangled in I Love Trouble, but they also had a few tangles – and not the good kind – with each other off-set. And even though Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams went on to date in real life after The Notebook, it wasn’t exactly love at first sight for those two, either.A lot of this is ancient history. And the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Adele in Las Vegas: A history of Sin City residencies, from Liberace and Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga

British pop superstar Adele will commence her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace Hotel from Friday 21 January 2022.Her “Weekends with Adele” concert series will see the singer take to the stage every Friday and Saturday night until 16 April. Audience members are required to be double-vaccinated and to have received a negative Covid-19 test within 48 hours of the event.The residency follows the release of Adele’s best-selling fourth album 30 in November last year, and sees her follow in the footsteps of Lady Gaga, who gave 41 performances at the Park Theater at Park MGM...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy