These 6 Origins skin care products include a free gift from Macy’s this month

By BestReviews, Sian Babish
 3 days ago

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Origins skin care promotion at Macy’s

Now with plunging temperatures, you’re probably cranking up the heat in your home or office. However, dry heat doesn’t do skin any favors, considering it may contribute to moisture loss, flakiness and sensitivity. It’s wise to invest in wintertime skin care , namely with a few Origins products from Macy’s, many of which currently come with a free gift.

From soothing eye creams to replenishing face masks, there’s an Origins product for everyone. There’s no time like now to pick up a few of them, and when you use Origins products together, you may discover a brand-new winter skin care routine that keeps skin soft and hydrated all season long.

What you need to know about the Origins skin care sale at Macy’s

What is Origins skin care?

Origins is a skin care brand whose products “fuse the power of nature with the potency of science.” The eco-conscious brand creates clean formulas free of ingredients that are harmful both to the skin and the planet, such as formaldehyde, paraffin, polyethylene and parabens, just to name a few.

Instead, Origins formulates skin care products that are plant-derived, cruelty-free and skin-safe. Origins is dedicated to green initiatives in more than one way, and it’s not a stretch to say they’re deeply rooted in conservation efforts and environmental work. To date, they have planted over 2 million trees as part of the Origins Green Planet Commitment .

Which Origins skin care is right for my skin?

There are over 100 Origins skin care products available, with new ones coming out every season. While most products are suitable for all skin types, if you have a particular concern, several options address acne, fine lines, dryness, dark spots, redness or enlarged pores.

Origins also offers sun protection products, including SPF moisturizers. Although SPF products are often cast aside as summertime-only products, MedlinePlus states that it’s equally important to use them during winter to minimize UV damage to the skin and the risk for skin cancer.

How to shop Origins with free gifts at Macy’s

How to find Origins products with free gifts

To find Origins products with free gifts at Macy’s, do a simple search for Origins products. Click on “Sales & Offers” on the left sidebar and check the box for “Gifts With Purchase.”

While you can certainly browse through the results, you can simplify your search even more.

On the upper right-hand side of the results, look for the “Sort By” drop box and select “Price: Low to High.” The first few Origins products displayed don’t list a price, and instead, they’ll be marked as free gifts. When you click on each one, you land on their product page, which includes a button that lets you shop eligible items.

What are the Origins free gifts promotions at Macy’s?

The current Origins free gift promotions at Macy’s include:

If you’re wondering whether you receive more than one free gift when you reach the price threshold, you do. In fact, you can easily walk away with a treasure trove of free gifts during the sale.

How much is Origins skin care?

Origins skin care products retail for $25-$150, with many are available in several sizes, including affordable travel-sized varieties. Origins skin care sets at Macy’s cost $15-$100.

Best 6 Origins products with free gifts at Macy’s

Origins Make a Difference Rejuvenating Hand Cream

Soothe and smooth dry, cracked hands with this luxurious cream infused with protective ingredients, such as Rose of Jericho.

Sold by Macy’s

Origins GinZing Oil-Free Energy-Boosting Gel Moisturizer

Boost hydration for up to 72 hours with this lightweight moisturizer that leaves skin radiant with grapefruit, lemon and spearmint essential oils.

Sold by Macy’s

Origins Plantscription Youth-Renewing Power Night Cream

This silky, renewing formula smooths over textured areas with dill seed extract and has a firming effect.

Sold by Macy’s

Origins Hello, Calm Relaxing & Hydrating Face Mask

Enjoy a 10-minute mini facial with this hydrating mask featuring Sativa Seed Oil, a calming ingredient that nourishes and strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier.

Sold by Macy’s

Origins Dr. Andrew Weil Mega-Mushroom Relief & Resilience Hydra Burst Gel Lotion

Suitable for all skin types, this gel-to-water lotion is lightweight yet offers deep hydration with fermented chaga mushroom extracts.

Sold by Macy’s

Origins Ginger Souffle Whipped Body Cream

Treat dry skin to a touch of softness with this citrus-scented body cream infused with rice bran oil and other softening ingredients.

Sold by Macy’s

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

