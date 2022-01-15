ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Jake Paul earned $40 million from boxing in 2021

By Dan Hiergesell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Paul wasn’t lying about making serious money inside of the boxing ring and his 2021 earnings are about to make a ton of fighters jealous. According to a recent report by Forbes, the YouTube sensation earned a whopping $40 million for his three boxing fights in 2021. Paul also earned...

Who is Kourtney Kellar? Jake Paul’s ring girl goes viral

Jake Paul is changing the boxing world one fight at a time, but his fans are completely infatuated with Kourtney Kellar, one of his ring girls. Jake Paul and Bryce Hall brought ring girl, Kourtney Kellar, to the attention of their fans back in September. Kellar revealed some lighthearted DM’s with Bryce Hall, as well as reacting to Jake Paul’s boxing career on TikTok.
Jake Paul & Mike Tyson Reportedly Closer Than Ever To Fight Deal

Mike Tyson is one of the best boxers of all time, and over the past two years, he has been mounting a comeback in the boxing world. After fighting Roy Jones Jr., Tyson has been looking for other opportunities in the ring, and there have been rumors that he would be going up against the likes of either Jake Paul or Logan Paul.
MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
Rachel Nichols has officially left ESPN after reaching a settlement with the network over the year left on her contract

Months after her last appearance on ESPN, Rachel Nichols is now officially gone from the network. In August, ESPN pulled Nichols from NBA programming and canceled her show The Jump, which was later replaced by the Malika Andrews-hosted NBA Today. That came after a July New York Times piece detailing the comments Nichols made to LeBron James advisor Adam Mendelsohn on a July 2020 phone call from her hotel room, with those comments (about Maria Taylor, ESPN’s diversity record, and ESPN’s plan to replace Nichols with Taylor on NBA Finals coverage) recorded on a video feed for her show that was still running. Those comments then were recorded off ESPN servers by an ESPN employee, and they were passed around inside and outside ESPN.
Amanda Nunes leaves her longtime home of American Top Team to start her own gym endeavor

Amanda Nunes has left her longtime home of American Top Team where she has trained since 2014, in order to create and establish her own gym endeavor. Dan Lambert founded American Top Team back in 2001. The vision was to build a world class training facility where MMA fighters could get all of their training under one roof. ATT’s main academy is in Coconut Creek, Florida but it has other affiliated academies throughout the United States.
Conor McGregor got destroyed so badly by Henry Cejudo he actually deleted his tweet

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight roost-ruler, Henry Cejudo, who also held gold at 125 pounds, was back in the headlines last week after petitioning promotion president, Dana White, for an opportunity to win yet another title, this time in the Featherweight division. White shut him down without remorse. “You...
UFC 270 ‘Embedded’ video, Ep. 1: Francis Ngannou thinks Ciryl Gane is nothing but a joke

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is gearing up to stage its first pay-per-view (PPV) event of 2022 as UFC 270 is set to go down this Saturday (Jan. 22) inside Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Headlining the event will be a Heavyweight title unification bout between current division kingpin, Francis Ngannou, taking on interim titleholder, Ciryl Gane.
Julianna Pena would love to ‘pull Ronda Rousey back out of retirement’

If there’s one thing Julianna Pena isn’t afraid of, it’s dreaming big. That confidence helped her secure a women’s Bantamweight title shot against a seemingly unstoppable Amanda Nunes at UFC 269, and then it kept her in the fight after a terrible first round. In the second, Nunes suddenly seemed to gas out. Pena pounced and battered her to the canvas before locking in a tap and becoming the new queen at 135 pounds (watch highlights here).
Archives: White Says Khabib Has Temporarily Lifted Retirement (2021)

The following article was published on this day one year ago. It is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives. Headline: Khabib Temporarily Lifts Retirement Pending UFC 257 Performances. We finally know the outcome of Dana White‘s meeting with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Khabib...
Francis Ngannou has bonkers boxing demand for new contract

Francis Ngannou is heading into his possible last fight in the UFC when he defends his heavyweight title on January 22. The Cameroonian heavyweight recently revealed some of the demands he has for his new contract, they involve boxing. Francis Ngannou isn’t simply motivated by money, he has always wanted...
Dana White responds to Tyson Fury’s callout of Francis Ngannou

With UFC 270 just around the corner headlined by Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou vs. interim kingpin Ciryl Gane, you can excuse reporters at the UFC Vegas 46 press conference for focusing on that upcoming fight rather than the action they witnessed inside UFC Apex. As usual, though, the discussion focused...
Henry Cejudo issues hilarious response after being dubbed a “little fart” by Conor McGregor

Henry Cejudo has hit back at Conor McGregor following the Irishman’s recent taunt towards the man known as “Triple C”. While he may not have fought since back in May 2020 when he successfully defended the UFC bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz, there’s still an intriguing aura that surrounds Henry Cejudo. In addition to being one of the very few two-weight world champions in UFC history, the Olympic hero also has dreams of going one step further by claiming a third world title in the UFC. Of course, the fact that he’s retired serves as quite the obstacle for him, but that didn’t stop the 34-year-old from calling Alexander Volkanovski out when Max Holloway had to withdraw from their trilogy fight.
UFC Vegas 46 results: Biggest winners, loser for ‘Kattar vs Chikadze’ last night

UFC Vegas 46 went down last night (Sat., Jan 15, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event of the evening, Calvin Kattar picked up a huge win by defeating Giga Chikadze after five rounds of action (highlights). In the co-headlining act, Jake Collier proved victorious by submitting Chase Sherman in the very first round (highlights).
