The best hearing aids for tinnitus masking

Hearing loss typically happens gradually over time—and yet, most people don't see a doctor until the problem interferes with their daily life. But it doesn't have to be that way. Even if you're just starting to have trouble hearing what people say to you, it's important to know that hearing aids and devices have improved dramatically, and they can help no matter how mild or severe your hearing loss may be. People of all ages—even those in their 30s and 40s—have them, and many of these devices are now so small and discreet, they aren't noticeable.

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO