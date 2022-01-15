ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best hearing aids for tinnitus masking

By Tina Sieber
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTinnitus is a common symptom of hearing loss. While you might not notice it until you’ve returned to a calm environment, noise can fuel the ringing in your ears. That’s how tinnitus not only makes it harder for you to follow conversations, but also prevents you from staying focused or achieving...

TrendHunter.com

AI-Enabled Hearing Aids

Health tech company Eargo has announced the release of the Eargo 6, its latest smart hearing aid that comes with built-in sound-adjust algorithms designed to automatically change volume output based on a user's surrounding environment. In addition, the sixth-generation Eargo device features 'Mask Mode,' which was developed specifically to assist...
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Improve your hearing with the Eargo 6 hearing aids

If you would like to improve your hearing or your current hearing aid could do with an upgrade, you may be interested in the new Eargo 6 hearing aids showcased at this years CES 2022 technology conference. The Eargo 6 hearing aid has been specifically designed to automatically adjust to a users environment and builds on the companies previous products which have helped shape the latest 6th generation hearing aid which will start shipping on January 17, 2022.
ELECTRONICS
mobihealthnews.com

Eargo releases new hearing aids with sound adjust algorithm, mask mode

Smart-hearing company Eargo rolled out its sixth-generation hearing aid. The technology comes with a sound-adjust algorithm designed to change volume based on surrounding noise without the user manually adjusting the device. Eargo also added a new feature called “mask mode,” created to help mitigate the challenges individuals with hearing loss...
ELECTRONICS
royalexaminer.com

Rock out with headphones that can fit over hearing aids

It’s your music. It’s always going to be your music. And you want to rock on. Two problems. You don’t want to blast the neighbors (very thoughtful) and you wear hearing aids. Well, here’s something to celebrate. You can wear headphones over hearing aids and it’s not...
ELECTRONICS
MedicalXpress

I don't need a hearing aid yet, right? Early intervention for hearing loss is key

Hearing loss typically happens gradually over time—and yet, most people don't see a doctor until the problem interferes with their daily life. But it doesn't have to be that way. Even if you're just starting to have trouble hearing what people say to you, it's important to know that hearing aids and devices have improved dramatically, and they can help no matter how mild or severe your hearing loss may be. People of all ages—even those in their 30s and 40s—have them, and many of these devices are now so small and discreet, they aren't noticeable.
HEALTH
iphonelife.com

Water-Resistant, Auto-Optimized Hearing Aids Are Here

Hearing well can transform the way we experience the world, and with Eargo 6, no compromises are necessary. These virtually invisible hearing aids are comfortable, water-resistant, easy to charge, and automatically optimize your experience for changing sound environments!. The new Sound Adjust feature with Eargo 6 identifies background noise and...
ELECTRONICS
dallassun.com

Phonak Becomes a Patron Partner of the American Tinnitus Association

Phonak Lyric™, the 100% Invisible Hearing Aid, is Clinically Proven to Provide Relief of Tinnitus. STÄFA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Phonak, a leading global provider of life-changing hearing solutions, is excited to announce it recently joined the American Tinnitus Association's (ATA) Corporate Engagement Program. Founded in 1971, ATA is the nation's foremost organization committed to improving the lives of people with tinnitus by providing hope for a quieter future through education, advocacy, and research toward a cure. Phonak Lyric, the 100% invisible hearing aid that provides 24/7 hearing for weeks at a time, has been clinically proven to provide relief from tinnitus1, which affects approximately 26 million adults in the United States and is commonly referred to as 'ringing in the ears.'
ECONOMY
