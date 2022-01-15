The best hearing aids for tinnitus masking

Phonak Lyric™, the 100% Invisible Hearing Aid, is Clinically Proven to Provide Relief of Tinnitus. STÄFA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Phonak, a leading global provider of life-changing hearing solutions, is excited to announce it recently joined the American Tinnitus Association's (ATA) Corporate Engagement Program. Founded in 1971, ATA is the nation's foremost organization committed to improving the lives of people with tinnitus by providing hope for a quieter future through education, advocacy, and research toward a cure. Phonak Lyric, the 100% invisible hearing aid that provides 24/7 hearing for weeks at a time, has been clinically proven to provide relief from tinnitus1, which affects approximately 26 million adults in the United States and is commonly referred to as 'ringing in the ears.'
