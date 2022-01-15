ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

New York Man Attempts To Steal From Bank Account Gets Taken Down By Florida Off-Duty Deputy

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iANoy_0dmeKpAR00

A New York man was arrested after trying to commit fraud at a Florida bank earlier this week. On Jan. 11, just after 3 p.m., police responded to a local bank regarding fraud in progress.

According to police, Tasheem Eubanks, 27, handed the teller a fake id and attempted to withdrawal $13,600 from an actual account member. The bank called Ocala Police Department and when Officer Boyer arrived and instructed Eubanks to place his hands behind his back, he took off running.

The chase only lasted 24 seconds, thanks to an off-duty Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy who saw this event take place in the parking lot. Deputy Truman caught Eubanks, brought him to the ground, and Officer Boyer placed him in handcuffs.

Eubanks was arrested for uttering forged instruments, fraudulent use of personal identification information to obtain goods over $5,000, unauthorized possession of a fraudulent Illinois driver’s license, and resisting arrest without violence.

Eubanks has no permanent local ties to the community and may have the ability to flee this area and head back to New York upon release.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 100

Biden_Sniffs_His_Depens_Too
3d ago

That’s called “ Committing a Crime While Black “. Democrats want to make it Legal because hey, we as a Country haven’t acknowledged our Slave history. LMFAO.

Reply(1)
14
Nohmad Baker
3d ago

This thief was at the wrong place at the wrong time. Good job off duty police officer

Reply(20)
35
Ken Dethloff
3d ago

Immediately deport his sorry a$$ to New York & ban him from Florida.

Reply(3)
25
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Ocala, FL
Ocala, FL
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Free Press - TFP

St. Pete Man Gets Slapped With $814,632 Judgement And Over 3 Years In Prison For COVID Fraud

U.S. District Judge Susan C. Bucklew has sentenced Louis Thornton III, 63, St. Petersburg, to three years and six months in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining money through various Covid-19 relief programs, including the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (“EIDL”) program.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Police#Fraud#Ocala Police Department#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Free Press - TFP

LA County Sheriff Asked Feds To Take Suspected Cop Killers Case, Soros-Backed DA Would Be Too Easy On Them

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is asking federal prosecutors to pursue the case against four suspected cop killers. Villanueva reportedly doesn’t trust the George Soros-backed district attorney to vigorously go after the alleged killers, according to Newsmax. The decision stems from the murder of Los Angeles Police Department...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
97K+
Followers
13K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy