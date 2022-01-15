New York Man Attempts To Steal From Bank Account Gets Taken Down By Florida Off-Duty Deputy

A New York man was arrested after trying to commit fraud at a Florida bank earlier this week. On Jan. 11, just after 3 p.m., police responded to a local bank regarding fraud in progress.

According to police, Tasheem Eubanks, 27, handed the teller a fake id and attempted to withdrawal $13,600 from an actual account member. The bank called Ocala Police Department and when Officer Boyer arrived and instructed Eubanks to place his hands behind his back, he took off running.

The chase only lasted 24 seconds, thanks to an off-duty Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy who saw this event take place in the parking lot. Deputy Truman caught Eubanks, brought him to the ground, and Officer Boyer placed him in handcuffs.

Eubanks was arrested for uttering forged instruments, fraudulent use of personal identification information to obtain goods over $5,000, unauthorized possession of a fraudulent Illinois driver’s license, and resisting arrest without violence.

Eubanks has no permanent local ties to the community and may have the ability to flee this area and head back to New York upon release.

