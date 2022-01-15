Clap, don’t chant: China aims for ‘Zero COVID’ Olympics

With just over two weeks before the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics, residents of the Chinese capital say they’re disappointed at not being able to attend events because of coronavirus restrictions that have seen parts of the city placed under lockdown. Organizers announced Monday that no tickets will be sold to the general public and only selected spectators will be allowed. Access to the famed National Stadium, known as the Bird’s Nest, and indoor venues in the heart of Beijing have been sealed off. People interviewed Wednesday appeared understanding of the restrictions. Many of them could be seen...

