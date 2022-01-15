ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clap, don’t chant: China aims for ‘Zero COVID’ Olympics

By The Associated Press
WITF
WITF
 3 days ago

Athletes will need to be vaccinated and tested daily at the Winter Olympics in Beijing next month. Clapping is OK...

www.witf.org

Related
AFP

How China is keeping to its strict 'zero Covid' strategy

The distressing case of a pregnant Chinese woman miscarrying after a strict lockdown delayed her access to medical treatment has reignited debate over the limits of China's zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19. Locked-down communities have complained of poor access to food, supplies and medical treatment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGN News

China’s Xi rejects ‘Cold War mentality,’ pushes cooperation

GENEVA (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping called Monday for greater world cooperation against COVID-19 and pledged to send an additional 1 billion doses of vaccine to other countries, while urging other powers to discard a “Cold-War mentality” at a time of rising geopolitical tensions — a not-so-veiled swipe at the United States. The Chinese leader […]
POLITICS
The Independent

Limited spectators allowed for Winter Olympics in Beijing

Limited spectators will be allowed at next month’s Winter Olympics in Beijing the International Olympic Committee has announced.Tickets will not be sold to the general public but “groups of spectators” will be present provided they adhere to the country’s strict coronavirus measures.Effectively this means they will be selected to enter the so-called ‘closed loop’ system which will keep all Games personnel sealed off from Chinese society for the duration of the Games.The organisers expect that spectators will strictly abide by the COVID-19 countermeasures before, during and after each event so as to help create an absolutely safe environment.https://t.co/N0iUrtpcK8— IOC...
SPORTS
simpleflying.com

How China’s Zero-COVID Goal Is Impacting The Aviation Industry

Inbound international flights to China are operating at a fraction of comparable 2020 numbers and don’t look like recovering any time soon. If anything, capacity may further tighten. Among many industries, the aviation industry is a casualty of China’s zero-COVID policy. While most of the world wrestles with...
WORLD
Boston Globe

China’s latest lockdown shows stubborn resolve on zero-COVID

Every two days at the University of Xi’an in China, cleaners dressed in white hazmat suits taped tight to their bodies disinfect the dormitory hallways. Zhang Shengzi, a 24-year-old student, said the smell is so pungent she has to wait some time after they have gone before she will open her door again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sandy Post

Gresham's Luke Winters joins Team USA for Winter Olympics

Top American male slalom skier punches his ticket to hit the slopes in Beijing next month.A skier from Gresham is set to make his Olympic debut next month as he travels to Beijing, China, as a member of Team USA. Luke Winters clinched a spot on the U.S. Alpine Ski Team for the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The 24-year-old earned a berth as the top U.S. male slalom skier, and is ranked 24th in the world. He most recently placed 10th in a World Cup slalom in Adelboden, Switzerland, marking the best finish for a U.S. man in nearly six...
GRESHAM, OR
The Independent

Beijing residents disappointed Olympics will be closed event

With just over two weeks before the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics, residents of the Chinese capital say they’re disappointed at not being able to attend events because of coronavirus restrictions that have seen parts of the city placed under lockdown. Organizers announced Monday that no tickets will be sold to the general public and only selected spectators will be allowed. Access to the famed National Stadium, known as the Bird’s Nest, and indoor venues in the heart of Beijing have been sealed off. People interviewed Wednesday appeared understanding of the restrictions. Many of them could be seen...
SPORTS
AFP

Taiwan VP to attend Honduras inauguration with diplomatic ties in balance

Taiwan said Wednesday its deputy leader will go to the inauguration of Honduran president-elect Xiomara Castro as the island faces the potential loss of yet another diplomatic ally in Latin America. - 'Only a matter of time' - Latin America has been a key diplomatic battleground for China and Taiwan since the two split in 1949 after a civil war.
WORLD
Reuters

Huawei seeks chip money in China as fights off US pressure

HONG KONG, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Chinese telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (HWT.UL) has obtained a licence in China that allows it to seek external capital, as it works to shore up its supply of silicon chips in the face of U.S. pressure. The United States, which alleges...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Not just for the elite: China's ex-athletes in school sport push

Petite but commanding, China's former world champion gymnast Sui Lu stood among a sea of yoga mats doling out encouragement to her students as they bent their torsos towards their outstretched legs. Sui was four years old when she was picked out by China's state sports machine and began training as an elite athlete. She became world champion on the balance beam in 2011 and won silver at the London Olympics the following year. But the pupils taking instruction from her in the bright, airy room in a Shanghai university harboured no such ambitions -- Sui's class was on basic physical fitness. Lessons taught by former top athletes are part of a recent government push to carve out more time for youth fitness in the world's most populous country, as it hopes to capitalise on heightened enthusiasm for sport ahead of next month's Beijing Winter Olympics.
EDUCATION
AFP

US Congress urges UN release Xinjiang report before Beijing Olympics

US lawmakers Tuesday called on the UN human rights chief to release a report on Xinjiang, where Washington accuses China of perpetrating a genocide against minority Uyghur Muslims, before the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Publishing the report before the Games begin February 4 would "reaffirm the fact that no country is beyond scrutiny or above international law," said Senator Jeff Merkley and Representative James McGovern, the top Democrats leading the Congressional Executive Committee on China. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, the former Chilean president, has been asking Beijing for "meaningful and unhindered access" to Xinjiang for years, but no such visit has so far been made possible. In mid-December, a spokesman for the high commissioner had indicated that a report could however be published in "a few weeks."
SPORTS
