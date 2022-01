Toyota might not appeal to enthusiasts in the same way as the German brands do, but its lineup is gradually becoming more exciting. The GR Yaris is widely regarded as one of the best hot hatchbacks ever, and while the Supra is criticized for its BMW roots, it's thoroughly enjoyable if you can get past its Z4 origins. A new GR 86 just came out and a GR Corolla is coming. Plus, an electric sports car has already been teased.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO