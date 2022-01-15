ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India Open 2022: Aakarshi Kashyap bows out after losing in semi-final against Ongbamrungphan

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Indian shuttler Aakarshi Kashyap bowed out from the ongoing India Open 2022, which is part of the BWF World Tour tournament series, at...

KRON4 News

Ruled out: Australia deports Novak Djokovic for being unvaccinated

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19. A masked Djokovic was photographed in a Melbourne airport lounge with two government officials in black uniforms before he left for Dubai. […]
TENNIS
The Independent

Wife Anushka Sharma leads emotional tributes to Virat Kohli as he steps down as India Test captain

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma penned an emotional tribute for her husband, ace cricketer of India’s national team Virat Kohli, after he stepped down as Test captain.In a lengthy post on Instagram, Sharma reminisced about Kohli’s seven-year journey as the Test cricket captain. He first led India in Test cricket temporarily during the winter tour of Australia in 2014 before he permanently took the reins from MS Dhoni at the end of the series.“I remember the day in 2014 when you told me that you have been made the captain as MS [Dhoni] had decided to retire from test cricket. I...
CELEBRITIES
gamingonphone.com

BGMI: 5 reasons why Team SouL is out from Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGIS) 2021 semi-finals

One of the biggest upsets of Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021-22 has just taken place where India’s one of the biggest Esports organizations, Team SouL failed to qualify for semi-finals as their BGIS journey came to an end. It is quite shocking for the viewers and fans since SouL is a very big name. Their absence will surely be missed. In this article, we are going to discuss the different reasons for the elimination of Team SouL from the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Nat Sciver: England ‘a bit more calm’ now after ‘tricky’ start to Australia tour

All-rounder Nat Sciver says England are feeling “a bit more calm” now after initial frustrations with the strict coronavirus protocols in place upon their arrival in Australia ahead of the Women’s Ashes.The squad were greeted with stringent conditions when they touched down in Canberra with players not allowed to meet in groups or go to restaurants, even outdoors.“It’s been a bit tricky in terms of Covid rules and things like that and just making them fit for our group and keeping our mental wellbeing at the forefront as well as cricket,” Sciver said.📍 Adelaide OvalOur Women's squad were hard...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Mandhana named in ICC Women's T20I Team of 2021

Dubai [UAE], January 19 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday named the Women's T20I Team of the Year (2021), and India opening batter Smriti Mandana has been named in the XI. England's Nat Sciver has been named the captain of the side while Amy Jones will be donning...
WORLD
No Indian in ICC Men's T20I Team of 2021, Babar Azam named captain

Dubai [UAE], January 19 (ANI): No Indian has been named in the ICC T20I Team of 2021 and Babar Azam of Pakistan has been named as the captain of the side. The Pakistan skipper was at his classy best in the shortest format in 2021, leaving his best at the T20 World Cup where he ended the tournament as the leading run-scorer. Overall, Babar played 29 matches and aggregated 939 runs at an average of 37.56 with one century and nine half-centuries. His captaincy was also praised as he led his team to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman.
WORLD
The Independent

Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka remain on track for showdown at Australian Open

Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka continued their progress towards a probable meeting in the last 16 at the Australian Open with second-round victories.Ever since the draw was made, a date between the world number one and defending champion has been inked in for Sunday, and both have avoided drama so far.Osaka briefly looked in a spot of bother against American Madison Brengle when she trailed by a break in the second set but she recomposed herself immediately to come through 6-0 6-4.Barty has dropped only three games in four sets, following up a 6-0 6-1 victory over Lesia Tsurenko by...
TENNIS
Sportsnet.ca

Canadian Denis Shapovalov wins first-round match at Australian Open

Canada's Denis Shapovalov has advanced to the second round of the Australian Open. Playing one of the first matches of the season-opening Grand Slam, the No. 14 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., beat Laslo Djere of Serbia 7-6 (3), 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (3) on Monday. Djere, ranked 51st in the...
TENNIS
dallassun.com

PM Modi to host first India-Central Asia meet virtually on Jan 27

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hosting the first meeting of the India-Central Asia Summit in a virtual format on January 27. The virtual event will see the participation of Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz...
INDIA
wincountry.com

Tennis-Undercooked Kvitova bows out after ‘painful’ defeat

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Twice former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova said she was unsurprised at bowing out of the Australian Open in the opening round on Tuesday after a difficult month Down Under. The 2019 Australian Open finalist was ousted by Sorana Cirstea for the second successive year at Melbourne...
TENNIS
AFP

Medvedev eases into second round to begin title charge

Title favourite Daniil Medvedev wore down Swiss Henri Laaksonen to win his opening match at the Australian Open on Tuesday with little fuss. The Russian, who is looking for back-to-back Grand Slam crowns after winning last year's US Open, prevailed 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) in 1hr 54min on Rod Laver Arena. "I tried to win the third set, I thought I'll wait (for the tiebreaker), it managed to work out, so I'm really happy about it," the world number two said on court. "I started well in Australia last year, won the ATP Cup and managed to be in the final here. I like to play here, I like hardcourts and I want to do better than I did last year."
TENNIS
The Independent

Cameron Norrie at a loss to explain crushing first-round Australian Open exit

Cameron Norrie was left searching for answers after a dispiriting loss to Sebastian Korda in the first round of the Australian Open The young American is one of the game’s up-and-coming stars and this was a very tricky draw for the British number one, but a 6-3 6-0 6-4 scoreline left no room for finding the positives.“I think that’s maybe my worst match in the last eight months or so,” said the 12th seed. “I had a week off to prepare, prepared as well as I could, and just I was slow, I was missing routine backhands, which I never...
SPORTS
dallassun.com

Egyptian breeders throw 1st beauty contest for Egyptian Arabian horses

A gala for Egyptian Arabian horses! Nearly 60 Egyptian Arabian horses of different colors participate in the first beauty contest held by the Egyptian Arabian Horse Breeders Cooperative Association in Egypt's northern province of Sharqia. SHARQIA, Egypt, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- In a sand track in the northern Egyptian province...
ANIMALS

