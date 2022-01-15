ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

How can you tell if your N95 or KN95 mask is fake?

By Darcie Loreno, Nexstar Media Wire
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KmO7n_0dmeJOjx00

( WJW ) — Earlier this week, it was reported that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was considering a recommendation for Americans to wear higher quality masks, specifically KN95s and N95s, amid the omicron surge.

But with all the choices on where to buy them and which type, it can get confusing to determine which masks are the real deal.

The CDC reports that 60% of the KN95 masks (a version of N95 masks made in China) in the U.S. are fake, for example.

CDC video: What to consider when purchasing masks

The most common pitfall scenarios, according to the C DC , occur because:

  • Documents are altered so mask models appear to comply with a particular standard, but they do not.
  • Certification marks are counterfeit .
  • Manufacturers’ names, logos, and model numbers are counterfeit.

Below is some information to help you choose your masks wisely.

What are N95 and KN95 masks?

As outlined by the Cleveland Clinic , cloth masks don’t do much to protect users from inhaling particles that carry the virus.

According to the CDC, tight-fitting masks like N95 and KN95 respirators are designed to protect the people wearing them from particles, including the virus that causes COVID-19. At the same time, they protect others from the wearer’s respiratory droplets and particles.

Some respirators are tested to meet international health standards and are labeled to tell users what standard they meet. The most widely available respirators that meet international standards are KN95s, according to the CDC.

But others go a step further and also meet a specific U.S. standard that includes a quality requirement through the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). Those include the N95 respirators.

The CDC recommends that specially labeled “surgical” N95s be prioritized for healthcare workers.

“It’s really best to find a mask that has been approved by a regulating body,” said the Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. Steven Gordon. “But the truth is that at the end of the day, any mask that fits closely to the face is better than a mask that doesn’t.”

How can you tell if your mask is a counterfeit?

The CDC warns that some counterfeit respirators are products that are falsely marketed and sold as being NIOSH-approved. They may not be capable of providing appropriate respiratory protection, according to the CDC.

NIOSH-approved respirators, like N95 masks, will have an approval label on or within the packaging of the respirator. An abbreviated approval is also on the respirator.

List of all NIOSH-approved N95 masks

KN95 masks are not approved by NIOSH, so legitimate KN95 masks should not include a NIOSH-approved stamp or claim.

Other signs that a respirator may be counterfeit, according to the CDC, include the following:

  • No markings at all on the filtering facepiece respirator
  • No approval (TC) number on filtering facepiece respirator or headband
  • No NIOSH markings on N95 masks
  • NIOSH spelled incorrectly on N95 masks
  • Presence of decorative fabric or other decorative add-ons (e.g., sequins)
  • Claims of approval for children (NIOSH does not approve any type of respiratory protection for children)
  • Filtering facepiece respirator has ear loops instead of headbands
More tips from the CDC on spotting counterfeit respirators

Red flags when shopping for a mask

When shopping for respirators from third-party marketplaces or unfamiliar websites, the CDC also warns the public to take the following into account:

  • If a listing claims to be “legitimate” and “genuine,” it likely is not.
  • Look at the transaction history and reviews if possible.
  • Are there changes to the items sold over time (high or low periods of transaction)? Legitimate businesses and suppliers typically sell the same items over time.
  • Are there price changes or swings? (Is it too good to be true?)
  • Look at the quantity a buyer has in stock. During a time of shortage, advertising “unlimited stock” could indicate the respirator is not NIOSH-approved.
  • Does the seller break marketplace policy and hide their contact information within images?
  • Is the primary contact email address connected to the website or is it a free email account? Using a free email service may suggest the seller is not part of the company.
  • Look for bad grammar, typos and other errors.
  • Watch for cookie-cutter websites in which the sellers interchange several websites, resulting in mistakes.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surgical Masks#N95 Masks#Cdc#Counterfeit#Wjw#Americans#N95s#The C Dc#The Cleveland Clinic#Niosh#Cleveland Clini
The Independent

KN95 and N95 masks: Which does the CDC recommend, and can you reuse them?

As the US fights to slow the spread of Covid-19’s Omicron variant, reports have surfaced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering recommending that those who can should wear a higher standard of mask when in public – specifically the KN95 and N95 masks that have been in high demand for the last two years.The Washington Post quotes an unnamed official saying that “the agency is currently actively looking to update its recommendations for KN95 and N95 in light of Omicron”, explaining: “we know these masks provide better filtration”.The news comes as surging case numbers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Are N95 and KN95 masks reusable and how should you store them?

As more and more health experts urge Americans to swap their cloth masks for either a N95 or KN95 mask, others are explaining how often to reuse the single mask. Omicron is far more transmissible than other known coronavirus variants even through thick fabric face masks. More people are purchasing surgical or N95 masks as health experts Linsey Marr, a researcher at Virginia Tech told NPR, "Cloth masks are not going to cut it with omicron."
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
shawneemissionpost.com

Looking for N95 and KN95 masks in JoCo? Here’s how to avoid a scam

After much debate, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week decided to not update its mask guidance to recommend that people opt for the highly protective N95 or KN95 masks. Instead, the organization is continuing to endorse that people across the country simply wear any type of mask...
ECONOMY
Wyoming News

CDC Advises N95s as Best Masks Against Coronavirus

SUNDAY, Jan 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The time to upgrade your mask is now. In a departure from its prior advice on face masks, new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges properly fitted N95 or KN95 masks as the best protection against COVID-19, rather than cloth masks. Early in the pandemic, supply shortages of the N95 and KN95 masks led to prioritization of those masks...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

At-Home COVID Tests Accurate for Ki​ds: Study

TUESDAY, Jan. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Despite earlier concerns that at-home COVID-19 tests might be less accurate than PCR tests, new research in U.S. children and teens adds to evidence that the rapid tests are highly accurate. The scientists said the accuracy of the tests — which can be used at home and in schools and provide quick results — is similar to that of PCR tests, which have to be analyzed in a lab and can take one to two days to deliver...
BALTIMORE, MD
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy