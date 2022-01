I’m originally from San Antonio, born and raised, and I have lived in New York City for the last 20 years. When I meet other Texpats (Texas expatriates), the talk often turns to food. One of the things I often bring up is that, while Taco Tuesday is a big thing now, in San Antonio we had Enchilada Wednesdays. This was mostly in schools where enchiladas were on the school cafeteria menu every week on Wednesday. Surprisingly, most folks don’t know what I’m talking about. So I’m wondering: Are Enchilada Wednesdays just a San Antonio thing? When, where and why did this tradition start?

