Emma Watson was 14 years old when she played the role of Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, four films into the Harry Potter franchises. The actress began to feel pressure in her role as Hermione Granger. In the film, Harry and Ron never thought to ask Hermione to the Yule Ball. Emma Watson said in the recent Harry Potter reunion special, according to Slash Film, “I think for the first time, Harry and Ron, particularly Ron, see Hermione as a young woman, not just this kind of sidekick that they each have. I knew it was a big deal, and I was miserable… I just knew it was the duckling becomes a swan moment, I mean there was just all of this pressure suddenly.”

MOVIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO