 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter watching the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special on HBO Max, you’re ready to revisit the Wizarding World once more. Whether you’ve read all the books, saw every movie in the theater opening night, or are a new Potterhead, there’s no denying Harry Potter’s influence. You may even...

Yes, That Emma Watson Mistake Has Been Confirmed By The Harry Potter Anniversary Producers, And Will Be Fixed

As die hard fans jumped into the heartwarming reunion that was Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, a rather glaring error presented itself early on. By total accident, a photo of actor Emma Roberts was used in a segment that was supposed to be showing young Emma Watson, in her pre-Potter childhood. Thanks to the eagle eyed fans that spotted this mistake, the producers of the special have confirmed that there was a mixup, and have promised that all will be fixed.
Emma Watson Reflects on A Scene She Secretly Hated in ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’

Emma Watson was 14 years old when she played the role of Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, four films into the Harry Potter franchises. The actress began to feel pressure in her role as Hermione Granger. In the film, Harry and Ron never thought to ask Hermione to the Yule Ball. Emma Watson said in the recent Harry Potter reunion special, according to Slash Film, “I think for the first time, Harry and Ron, particularly Ron, see Hermione as a young woman, not just this kind of sidekick that they each have. I knew it was a big deal, and I was miserable… I just knew it was the duckling becomes a swan moment, I mean there was just all of this pressure suddenly.”
Harry Potter Vet Daniel Radcliffe Set To Play Another Bespectacled Pop Culture Icon: Weird Al Yankovic

Considering it's only January still, there are no reasons to believe that April Fool's Day has anything to do with the news being bandied about here, but know this: Harry Potter franchise vet Daniel Radcliffe has signed on for a streaming biopic that will dig into the fantastical life and career of Grammy-winning musician and occasional TV star "Weird Al" Yankovic. I feel like I've been waiting my whole life to make such a declaration, and that time has finally come.
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film's release, HBO Max is streaming a new retrospective documentary that reunites several of the franchise's main cast members and filmmakers to reflect on the series and their most memorable experiences while filming it over the course of more than a decade.
'Peaky Blinders' Characters And Their 'Harry Potter' Counterparts

1920s Birmingham, England is not too different from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, as it turns out. As the gang of Peaky Blinders navigate corruption, allegiances, and legacy, they are faced with an era of change much like the days of Voldermort’s return. Of course, this wouldn't be...
Filmaniacs: Reuniting with the wizarding world of Harry Potter

Reunions are a strange limbo — a bizarre nexus of nostalgia and anxiety. When television and movie casts are brought back together after years of separation there are so many mixed emotions surrounding the event. Anticipation and trepidation simultaneously come to mind. The Danny Thomas Show (1953-1964) was one...
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’: Daniel Radcliffe To Portray Grammy Winner In Roku Biopic From Funny Or Die & Tango

Daniel Radcliffe (The Lost City, Harry Potter franchise) has been tapped to play musician “Weird Al” Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a Roku Original biopic from Funny or Die and Tango that will be available for streaming exclusively on The Roku Channel. Yankovic and Eric Appel penned the feature, with the latter Funny or Die alum set to direct, after helming a short film of the same name for the production company back in 2010. Production will kick off in Los Angeles early next month. Known for pastiching and parodying the works of his musical contemporaries, Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy...
The Afterparty review: This comic murder-mystery feels strangely flat

The Afterparty ought to be better than it is. In theory, Apple TV+’s comic murder-mystery about a high-school reunion gone awry has a lot going for it. It has an Apple budget. Its creators are Chris Miller and Phil Lord, who previously gave us the brilliant The Lego Movie. It has a cast of superior comic actors. How does something with such sparky potential come to feel so strangely flat? The body of Xavier (Dave Franco), a Justin Bieber-esque singer clad in a purple suit with no shirt, is found dead on the rocks below his seafront mansion. Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish)...
