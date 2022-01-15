ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Study finds income inequality may harm child's performance in maths, but not reading

austinnews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], January 15 (ANI): A new comprehensive study has found that children of houses of income inequality might have a hard time in mathematics, but not in reading. The research has been published in the 'Educational Review Journal'. Looking at data stretching from 1992 to 2019, the analysis...

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
verywellfamily.com

Income Inequality Can Negatively Impact Academics—Here's What Parents Can Do

Federal programs aimed at improving schools have turned out largely ineffective. A new study shows that income inequality may an important culprit in low academic achievement. Addressing issues of income inequality may be more important than trying to reform schools when it comes to improving academics. There are many efforts...
INCOME TAX
Inside Higher Ed

Income Inequality Drives Up Tuition, Study Argues

Jcjgphotography/Getty Images — Growing income inequality in the United States plays a significant role in rising college tuition prices, according to arecent paper published in the American Economic Review. Economists have studied and speculated about the rising cost of college in the U.S. for some time, blaming the ever-increasing...
COLLEGES
beckershospitalreview.com

Dementia cases may triple by 2050, study finds

Worldwide, nearly 153 million people may have dementia by 2050, up from 57.4 million in 2019, according to projections published Jan. 6 in The Lancet Public Health. Overall, the estimates show more women than men were living with dementia globally in 2019, and that pattern is expected to continue to 2050, researchers said. The Asia Pacific region and Western Europe are projected to see the smallest increases at 53 percent and 74 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, North Africa and the Middle East and eastern sub-Saharan Africa are projected to see the largest increases at 367 percent and 357 percent, respectively.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelDailyNews.com

Best countries to study math abroad

One of the most recognized academic subjects in the world is Mathematics. It helps people understand the world around them, develops mental discipline, improves analytical thinking, and does not mention that the basis of other major faculty courses is mathematics. Since time immemorial, students have despised this course, labeling it difficult and impossible.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
cmac.tv

Poverty and Income Inequality in California

DescriptionThe goal of The Maddy Report is to encourage a deeper understanding of the issues facing our nation, state and region through a thoughtful, objective, fair and civilized exchange of ideas. Guest: Sarah Bohn, Public Policy Institute of California. Length0:24:56. CategoryNews/Public Affairs. Airing. Saturday, January 15 - 11:30pm on CMAC...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Nature.com

Urbanization can help reduce income inequality

The global community has been confronted with rising income inequality, in particular, for those least developed countries (LDCs), since the same level of inequality as in advanced countries would push many LDCs into abject poverty. This paper focuses on income inequality in developing countries, particularly LDCs. First, we demonstrate the infeasibility of fiscal measures in resolving income inequality even in developed countries. Second, we show that inequality in LDCs can be largely explained by urban-rural gap. Third, we uncover the benign impacts of urbanization on urban-rural gap. This leads us to propose an out-of-box strategy-containing income inequality by promoting well-managed urbanization. Fourth, we reveal a misperception that may have contributed to the neglect of urban-rural gap in constituting national inequality. This has possibly caused anti-urbanization mentalities and practices, with adverse distributional consequences. Finally, we provide evidence-based policy suggestions aimed at reducing income inequality and poverty-two major goals of SDGs.
ECONOMY
Clayton News Daily

European study finds action video games can help a child's reading ability

TORONTO (CTV Network) -- A team of researchers in Italy and Switzerland found that children can achieve long-term reading improvements by playing as little as two hours of action video games per week. The study, published on Monday in Nature Human Behaviour, divided 150 Italian schoolchildren aged eight to 12...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Income Inequality#Child Maltreatment#Social Inequality#Maths#Mathematics#Ani#Naep
CBS News

Here's how to request free at-home COVID tests starting Wednesday

Americans will be able to order free at-home tests online starting Wednesday, part of the Biden administration's strategy to make COVID-19 tests more accessible as Omicron variant continues to cause high numbers of cases across the U.S. On Wednesday, Americans will be able to log onto COVIDTests.gov, where they will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Education
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Warn That More Worrisome COVID Variants are Coming After Omicron

It’s not a secret that some optimistic public voices are saying that Omicron will be the last major COVID variant. They add faith in the theory that the ongoing pandemic is approaching its end, along with all of the restrictions and lockdowns that countries across the world have imposed.
SCIENCE
KRON4 News

Cannabis compounds in hemp may prevent COVID-19, study finds

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Compounds found naturally occurring in cannabis may be able to prevent a COVID-19 infection, according to a study by researchers at Oregon State University. Cannabinoid acids from hemp were able to block the virus that causes COVID-19, called SARS-CoV-2, from entering human epithelial cells, the researchers said. Epithelial cells “are a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy