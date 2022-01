If you need a dongle to wirelessly connect your smartphone to your car’s infotainment system, the Motorola MA1 has been recently announced. It is a plug-and-play adapter that will integrate your Android phone to Android Auto without needing a USB adapter. So while driving, all you have to do is say “Hey Google” so you can concentrate on the road and let your digital assistant do all the work. While the company is owned by Lenovo, the device is part of the Motorola Sound brand which includes earbuds, headphones, headbands, and wireless speakers.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO