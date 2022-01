Heading into the season, general manager Pierre Dorion made the mistake of saying the Ottawa Senators rebuild was finished. After an ugly 5-15-1 start, he recanted his statement in what has turned out to be another ugly season for the Sens. Through 30 games now, they sit 30th in league standings, and barring a miracle, will miss the postseason for the fifth consecutive year.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO