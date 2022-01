When Cheer hit Netflix in January 2020, it was immediately a massive hit. The docuseries focused on the Navarro College Bulldogs cheerleaders from Corsicana, Texas, many of whom seemed poised for stardom. But then the Hollywood shutdown hit in March, scandals erupted, and it seemed like the show disappeared from public consciousness. So when Season 2 was announced, fans were stunned. Now, the real question is, will there be a Cheer Season 3? There seems to be a lot more to delve into.

