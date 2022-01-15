ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Swiss Army knife of charging cables is on sale for $7 off for a limited time

By Stack Commerce
 3 days ago
The most puzzling thing about smartphone technology is that no matter how advanced the devices get, you’re still left with flimsy wires that break in a matter of months. Sure, wireless charging exists, but the fastest way to charge and transfer data from one device to another is through cables.

Rolling Square, a Switzerland-based company with a passion for creating products that solve everyday problems, managed to rake in over $1 million in funding to come up with a solution to this perpetual dilemma. Their brainchild InCharge is an all-in-one cable that’s capable of connecting, transferring files, and charging any device that you own. You can score an InCharge Charging Cable for 24 percent off for a limited time.

Touted as the Swiss Army knife of wires, InCharge is equipped with USB and USB-C ports for input and Lightning USB-C, and MicroUSB connectors for output, resulting in 6 different charging combinations. You can mix and match the connectors and ports depending on what you need at any given time. It features 100W ultra-fast charging for juicing up USB-C devices in half the time, as well as ultra-fast data transfer that boasts 480 Mbps of transfer speed. It’s also compatible with Apple’s 18W fast-charging needs.

Rated 5/5 stars by verified purchasers, InCharge has a proprietary chip that lets you use your phone or tablet as a power source when standard ports are not available. While the feature only works with USB-C phones as input, it sure does come in handy when you need refueling ASAP. The best part is all these connectors are packed in a compact 2.8-inch short cable, which you can then tether to your keys or backpack.

Enjoy various charging options by picking up an InCharge today. It’s normally $29, but you can get it for just $21.99. You can select from 3 colors: black , marble beige , and sapphire blue .

Prices subject to change.

