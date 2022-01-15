ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

(Prepaid Amex Exp card) Apple iMac M1 Chip macOS Big Sur (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Apple 7 Core GPU (24 Inches), Green)

desidime.com
 3 days ago

Https://www.croma.com/apple-imac-mjv83hn-a-m1-c... Price including Enjoy flat Rs.7,500 Instant discount on American Express Cards for cart value above Rs. 1,00,000. Select the offer from “View all offers ”on payment page T&C Apply.Learn More. No Cost EMI and additional cashback upto Rs.10,000 on ICICI Bank, SBI Bank & Kotak Bank...

www.desidime.com

Apple Insider

Apple's Mac mini with M1 returns to $599.99 at Amazon ($100 off)

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A fan-favorite due to its budget-friendly price and Apple Silicon M1 chip, the currentMac mini is on sale for just $599.99 at Amazon thanks to a hidden $49.01 discount at checkout.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Apple's popular 16-inch MacBook Pro (32GB RAM, 512GB) is back in stock, $150 off

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's new16-inch MacBook Pro with 32GB of memory and 512GB of storage is $150 off and in stock and ready to ship, beating Apple's estimated delivery window by nearly two months.
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Apple’s latest 24-inch iMac with M1 chip is on sale

We keep receiving fantastic deals from Amazon.com, where we have recently spotted last year’s 24-inch iMac that is currently receiving a $100 discount, meaning that you can purchase one for $1,599. This will get you a new iMac with a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. You also get Apple’s M1 processor with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU that will deliver outstanding performance and more than enough power to make any task. Unfortunately, only the Blue variant is the one getting these savings, so your choices are a bit limited. Other color options are also on sale, but they won’t get you the same $100 savings. And if you don’t feel like you need that much storage space, you can opt for the model that packs a 7‑core GPU M1 processor and half the storage space with 256GB, for just $1,249, which is $50 more affordable than the other entry-level variants. Whatever the case, you would still receive 8GB RAM on both options, 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video quality, studio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings, a six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience, and color matching Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard with your purchase.
ELECTRONICS
iclarified.com

Apple M1 iMac With 8-Core GPU On Sale for $100 Off [Lowest Price Ever]

Apple's M1 iMac with an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 256GB SSD is on sale for $100 off today. That drops the desktop's price from $1499 to $1399, its lowest price ever. Inspired by the best of Apple. Transformed by the M1 chip. Stands out in any space. Fits perfectly into your life.
COMPUTERS
