According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics are making a three-way trade with the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets. In the deal, Boston will send Juancho Hernangomez to the Spurs and receive both PJ Dozier and Bol Bol from the Nuggets. Denver will, in turn, get back Bryn Forbes from San Antonio. Boston is able to absorb an extra player after waiving Jabari Parker at the beginning of January.

NBA ・ 5 HOURS AGO