6 signs you’re depressed, not lazy

Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

Have you lost your sense of direction in life and didn’t know what else to do? Do you always feel “lazy”, unmotivated, and uninspired?

Because we live in such a cutthroat and hypercompetitive society so obsessed with the pursuit of wealth and success, we’re likely to suffer from chronic stress.

When we constantly overworking ourselves, we’re bound to experience some adverse effects on our mental and emotional well-being.

But what if your laziness is about more than just emotional burnout? What if it’s already become something much more serious? Watch this to find out.

As a quick disclaimer, we wanted to remind our viewers that the depression signs discussed in this video should not be used to diagnose anyone with depression.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression, please reach out to a mental health professional who can help.

If you care about mental health, please read studies about therapy that could effectively treat pain, depression and anxiety, and natural food supplement that could help relieve anxiety.

Source: Psych2Go (Shared via CC-BY)