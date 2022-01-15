ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 signs you’re depressed, not lazy

 3 days ago
Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

Have you lost your sense of direction in life and didn’t know what else to do? Do you always feel “lazy”, unmotivated, and uninspired?

Because we live in such a cutthroat and hypercompetitive society so obsessed with the pursuit of wealth and success, we’re likely to suffer from chronic stress.

When we constantly overworking ourselves, we’re bound to experience some adverse effects on our mental and emotional well-being.

But what if your laziness is about more than just emotional burnout? What if it’s already become something much more serious? Watch this to find out.

As a quick disclaimer, we wanted to remind our viewers that the depression signs discussed in this video should not be used to diagnose anyone with depression.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression, please reach out to a mental health professional who can help.

If you care about mental health, please read studies about therapy that could effectively treat pain, depression and anxiety, and natural food supplement that could help relieve anxiety.

Source: Psych2Go (Shared via CC-BY)

11 things hidden depression make you do

Depression is not a condition that has one specific cause. It can happen for many different reasons and have many triggers. Usually, depression doesn’t work quickly or suddenly. It can cause long-lasting and severe feelings of sadness, hopelessness, and a loss of interest in activities. It can also cause...
8 signs you are dealing with narcissistic abuse

Narcissism is extreme self-involvement to the degree that it makes a person ignore the needs of those around them. While everyone may show occasional narcissistic behavior, true narcissists frequently disregard others or their feelings. They also do not understand the effect that their behavior has on other people. Narcissistic abuse...
Best vitamins for depression

Mental health conditions are serious issues that we should focus on. However, we choose to ignore them. Depression – a mood disorder is common amongst people. Depression is termed in different ways. Some call it a major depressive disorder, and some clinical depression. When people have depression, they do...
15 Signs Someone Is a Master of Mental Manipulation

Have you ever been in a relationship that was a virtual carnival of mind games? People in healthy relationships are considerate of one another and don’t need to resort to mental manipulation or other abuse. Mental manipulation may be subtle, but it’s still psychologically harmful and unacceptable. Fifteen...
9 signs you have unhealed trauma

Trauma is often the result of an overwhelming amount of stress from a situation that exceeds one’s ability to cope, such as the death of a loved one, the end of a meaningful relationship, or the rejection of a loved one. Do you pretend that everything is good when...
A Brilliant Sign That You Have A High IQ

People with high intelligence are likely to have this ability. The ability to store more items in short-term memory indicates a higher IQ, psychological research reveals. While there may be no limit to long-term memory, short-term memory is much smaller. The average number of things people can store in short-term...
4 Personality Traits Linked To High IQ

These traits are all linked to having higher intelligence. Having an active fantasy life, appreciating beauty, being emotionally sensitive and wide-ranging curiosity are linked to high IQ, research finds. All of these are components of the major personality trait of ‘openness to experience’. People who are open to...
Can Adderall Help with Depression?

Adderall is a common treatment for ADHD and narcolepsy, but it has not been approved to treat depression or other mood disorders. Depression affects millions of people globally. While many may seek treatment in the form of therapy or antidepressant medications, others continue to look for new ways to relieve and manage symptoms.
10 warning signs of gaslighting you need to know

Gaslighting is a form of emotional manipulation, where the gaslighter or abuser leads you to question your own reality. Many examples of gaslighting in relationships include lying to you, isolating you, or making you doubt or question yourself. The hidden psychological abuse can upend your mental health making you feel...
6 common causes of anxiety you need to know

According to a recent survey by the National Institute of Mental Health (2017), Anxiety is the most common mental illness, with over 40 million adults in the US alone being diagnosed every year. The American Psychological Association (2013) defines anxiety as a future-oriented concern that may lead people to avoid...
10 signs of bipolar disorder you need to know

Bipolar disorder, also called ‘manic depression’, is a mood disorder defined by periods of intense, heightened emotion called mood episodes. The three types of mood episodes are manic, hypomanic (less severe manic episodes), and depressive. Mania is a psychological condition that causes a person to experience unreasonable euphoria,...
10 mental illness signs you should not ignore

Mental illness, also known as mental health disorders, refers to a wide range of mental health problems that affect your mood, thinking, and behavior for a sustained period of time. Depression, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, eating disorders, and addictive behaviors are examples of mental illnesses that can have a long-lasting impact...
7 hidden signs of borderline personality disorder

Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is a type of personality disorder that affects about 1-3% of the population. People with BPD struggle with self-image, and their behavior and view of others can change quickly as they battle waves of sadness, anger, or anxiety. According to the National Institute of Mental Health,...
10 Habits of Emotionally Intelligent People Never to Ignore

Emotional intelligence is a trait that allows people to understand, process, and manage their emotions. This intuitive behavior also extends to the understanding of the emotions of others. It will enable emotionally intelligent people to empathize with those in different situations. Many people highly value this skill because it makes...
The Psychology Of Abandonment Issues & How They Affect Relationships

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Abandonment issues can strike at any time. For some people, it began in childhood, but for others it can have a later onset. It may be triggered by grief from losing a loved one, a romantic relationship, or even a job. There are different causes and coping mechanisms for fear of abandonment, but getting to the root of trust issues requires a deeper look at attachment styles.
