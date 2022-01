Fans of the gaming industry may remember about four years ago when everyone and their mothers were raving about this new God of War game. It popped on most, if not all, best of lists, usually somewhere near the top. It was, in fact, at the top of our game of the year list as well, above both Celeste and Red Dead Redemption 2, because that year had some bangers. The game was everywhere, and it felt like the only people who didn’t play it just had no access to a PlayStation 4. Well, luckily for that crowd, the powers that be have deigned the PS4-less worthy to experience this on a PC near them.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO