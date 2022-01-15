Lucy Hale Can't Be in a Room Without This All-Purpose Ointment, and It's only $7 on Amazon

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. To truly know me is to know that I am a paper planner person through and through. (It’s the editor in me!) Outside of work, if you send me a digital calendar invitation, that personally won’t suffice. For plans to actually be on the books, I have to write it down. Every plan, every potential plan, every appointment, every birthday, every reminder, and every doodle is in there. But to be able to record everything means that my planner is with me at all times. Yes, I’m that nerdy person and actually feel lost if my planner isn’t in my bag, on my desk, or somewhere near me. For me to actually go on vacation means I have to leave it at home. It’s really fun watching my friends laugh as I drag it out at brunch as we make our next date.

