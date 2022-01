World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was hoping to break a three-way tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most career grand slam singles titles and capture his 21st by winning the Australian Open for a fourth straight time. But the lengthy saga involving the 34-year-old Serbian finally came to a conclusion Sunday as three judges unanimously upheld the Australian immigration minister's decision to cancel Djokovic's visa on public interest grounds because he is unvaccinated for COVID-19 and deported the star player. With Djokovic no longer in the equation, Daniil Medvedev has a much stronger chance of winning a second straight grand slam title when he takes the court at the 2022 Australian Open, which begins Monday at Melbourne Park.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO