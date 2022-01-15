ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astroneer (Switch): Software updates (latest: Ver. 1.23.107.0 – Xenobiology Update)

Cover picture for the articleOn this page, you will find all there is to know about the various Software updates for Astroneer on Nintendo Switch (originally released on January 13th 2022 in Europe, North America, and Japan)!. Astroneer – Ver. 1.23.107.0 (Xenobiology Update) Release date: January 13th 2022 (North America, Europe, Japan)...

Happy Switch day to Astroneer: The cutesy multiplayer sci-fi survival sandbox officially lands on Nintendo‘s portable platform as of today, with a digital box price of $29.99. But even if you’re happily ensconced on PC already, you’ll want to pay attention to today’s patch, as it launches the xenobiology update for everyone. Fancy befriending a galastropod? Yep, this patch marks the first introduction of mobible critters in the game.
On this page, you will find all there is to know about the various Software updates for Deathsmiles I･II on Nintendo Switch (originally released on December 16th 2021 in Japan, and December 30th 2021 in Europe and North America)!. Deathsmiles I･II – Ver. 1.0.3. Release date: January...
REIMAGINED CUTSCENES – See YIIK through fresh eyes, experiencing the most compelling and accessible version to date. NEW STORY CONTENT – Meet new characters, challenge new story bosses and dungeons, and spend more time with the supporting cast. QUALITY OF LIFE – Square up with improved combat while...
The Xenobiology update is now available for Astroneer, letting you hang out with "space snails" as your new permanent companions. The update arrived for all platforms alongside Astroneer's launch on Nintendo Switch, and you can grab a glimpse of the space snails at the end of the Switch launch trailer above. "The Xenobiology Update introduces a new adventure where players embark on a narrative-focused mission all across the solar system to discover the secrets behind the curious Galastropods," the devs explain. The Galastropods apparently love treats — if you feed them, they'll reward you with a "unique benefit." Picking their favourite food will increase the time the benefit is active. The update's story has you hunting for Galastropods to "investigate the mystery behind their appearance," while new missions have also been added to the early game to "launch players on a journey of snail discovery across the solar system!"
Embr – Ver. ???. Release date: January 6th 2022 (North America, Europe) No patch notes available. This update brings the following to the game:. Secret Hosr morde: the brand new ‘Secret Hosr’ multiplayer mode throws four Respondrs into even longer missions, with more clients, and dangerous explosives ticking down to destruction in need of disposal. But there’s more to Secret Hosr than meets the eye. For the first time, you’ll be working against one of your teammates. A Hosr Agent has infiltrated your mission, and is working to undermine your mission. You’ll have to keep your clients safe, the building secure, and the bombs defused. If you think you’ve figured out who’s the saboteur amongst you, use your one time report to vote them out. But was that bomb detonation really intentional, or just a slip of the hands? Was that client murdered, or did they accidentally miss the trampoline? Can you spot innocent mistakes from intentional sabotage?
Exploration is coming to Switch. System Era Softworks’ award winning sandbox game, Astroneer, arrives on the Nintendo Switch today. The game, which has brought adventure to over 8 million players, is arriving with all of the previous content updates. In fact, to celebrate its arrival to Switch, Astroneer is receiving a new update: The Xenobiology Update.
Update: The PS5 has sold out at PlayStation Direct, but it is still in stock at the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers with an access code. Read on for more information.2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 coming in the next few months. But customers are still struggling to get their hands on the console itself due to an ongoing shortage.Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even over a year after its release, demand is still high....
NEW YORK, NY – In a game changing move, Microsoft is expected to purchase gaming franchise Activision for nearly $70 billion. According to the agreement, Microsoft will purchase extremely popular gaming franchise, Activision, for $68.7 billion. This will make Microsoft the third largest gaming company behind Sony and Tencent. Popular Activision games include Call of Duty, World of War Craft, and Candy Crush.  Microsoft officials have hinted that once the deal in complete Activision games will be placed on the Xbox and PC game pass.  Microsoft expects the Activision deal “to close in…
Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard in the biggest ever takeover and a major shakeup for the gaming industry.The Xbox maker will pay $68.7bn in cash for the game designer, in a move partly aimed at the future of gaming and the metaverse.The purchase is just the latest – and by far the biggest – game designer to be purchased by Microsoft as it looks to expand its control of games and consoles. It will turn Microsoft into the third-largest gaming company by revenue, it said, behind Tencent and Sony, and it now has 30 internal game development studios.For gamers, it will...
This year is off to a quick and game-changing start for the video gaming sector. After all, it is now two weeks, two mega-deals in the space as technology giant Microsoft unveiled a $68.7 billion takeover of powerhouse Activision Blizzard on Tuesday, eight days after Take-Two Interactive’s $12.7 billion deal to acquire Zynga. Activision shares earned an analyst upgrade on the news, with MKM Partners’ Eric Handler changing his rating from “sell” to “neutral” with a $95 price target, up from $54, given that Microsoft is set to pay that amount per share. “In our opinion, this transaction creates a win-win scenario...
ESRB Rating: 10+ for fantasy violence and suggestive themes. Thank you ININ Games for sending us a review code!. Cotton 100% is based off of the 1994 side-scrolling shoot ‘em up, Cotton: Fantastic Night Dreams. This Switch remake offers a more vibrant color palette compared to the original Super Famicom version. Other enhancements like cheat codes and save states are available. In order to use the cheat codes you have to beat the game first which defeats the purpose, but ensures that you “git gud” at the game.
When it comes to gaming PCs, you’ve got an entire suite of products at your disposal to ensure you have the best experience possible. Unlike with console gaming, you’re afforded the option to outfit your gaming PC with only the finest hardware and accessories to enhance every single second spent exploring the world of Azeroth in World of Warcraft or securing Victory Royales in Fortnite. That means you need to keep an eye out for the best possible gaming mouse, gaming keyboard, gaming headset, and more when putting together your repertoire of gaming goodness. You’ve got to make sure you’ve got...
