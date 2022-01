LAS VEGAS -- The Pittsburgh Penguins scored five unanswered goals to rally for a 5-3 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Monday. Jason Zucker, who was playing his first game since Dec. 19 because of a lower-body injury, scored twice for the Penguins (23-10-5), who went 4-2-0 on a six-game road trip and are 13-2-0 in their past 15 games overall. Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter each had two assists, and Tristan Jarry made 23 saves.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO