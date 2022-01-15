ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Firestone Walker and Russian River unveil collaborative pilsner

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06fce1_0dmeEQnS00

‘STiV,’ returns with limited small-batch release; available in cans for the first time

– California’s cult pilsner is back with the return of STiVO, a small-batch release from Firestone Walker Brewing Company and Russian River Brewing Company.

STiVO is a conceived mashup of the breweries’ flagship pilsners, STS and Pivo. Previously released only in draft and last seen winning a gold medal at the 2018 World Beer Cup, STiVO is now available in cans (4-pack, 16-oz) for the first time ever.

STiVO is available in cans and on draft for a limited time at all Firestone Walker locations; on draft at Russian River Brewing Company locations; and online at FirestoneBeer.com.

Respect & friendship

Brewed at Firestone Walker’s Propagator R&D brewhouse in Venice, California, this latest batch is once again a testament to the longtime friendship and mutual pilsner passions of Russian River Co-Owner/Brewer Vinnie Cilurzo and Firestone Walker Brewmaster Matt Brynildson.

“Vinnie and I respect each other immensely as brewers, but more important, we’re good friends,” Brynildson said, noting that their collaborative connection spans more than 15 years.

Brynildson recalls that when Cilurzo and his wife Natalie built their brewery, Cilurzo would call regularly seeking technical input. Conversely, when Firestone Walker established its Barrelworks wild ale facility, the brewing team leaned on Cilurzo for his expertise. Cilurzo even gifted his original bottling line to Barrelworks.

In 2014, when Russian River was undergoing a brewhouse expansion, Firestone Walker temporarily brewed the brewery’s iconic Pliny the Elder to help keep the taps flowing—“That was the ultimate collaboration,” Brynildson said.

Passion for pilsner

But it wasn’t until 2016 that Brynildson and Cilurzo decided to brew their first official collaboration beer, and there was no question as to what they would brew: a pilsner. By that time, Russian River had made its mark with its STS pilsner, and Firestone Walker had done the same with its Pivo pilsner.

“We’re both mad about pilsner brewing,” Brynildson said. “We just love these types of beers and the simple recipes surrounding them.”

The result was STiVO, a happily arranged marriage of the STS and Pivo recipes, which were already quite similar except for the hop bill. They ultimately split the hops down the middle between Pivo’s German Saphir hops and STS’s French Aramis hops, both of which belong to the new wave of European hop cultivars.

After their initial batch in 2016, they perfected the recipe over a few additional batches, ratcheting down the ABV to 5.3 percent and brewing it in the unfiltered “Keller pils” style, ultimately snagging the lone gold medal in that style at the 2018 World Beer Cup.

As a Keller pils, STiVO presents a hazy appearance. “We leave it unfiltered in the Keller style because we both love visiting breweries and drinking pilsner straight from the lagering tank,” Brynildson said. “This is a small non-production scaled brew, so we can afford to leave the beer this way.”

For this latest batch, Cilurzo journeyed down to the Propagator for a memorable brew day and a “celebration of pilsner fanaticism.”

“STiVO is everything Vinnie and I love about a new-age craft pilsner—clean and aromatic, with a subtle hop imprint,” Brynildson said. “It’s a true passion project.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Russian River Brewing Briefly Closing Due To Omicron Staff Shortage; Pliny The Younger Event Still On

WINDSOR (KPIX 5) – The COVID-19 omicron surge is causing some businesses in the Bay Area to close their doors, and the North Bay is no exception. Employees testing positive and protocols for those who have come in contact with someone that’s positive is creating a huge staff shortage. Russian River Brewing Company announced that it is closing both of its locations in Windsor and Santa Rosa on Wednesday and Thursday, as it becomes a victim of the omicron surge. Owner Natalie Cilurzo told KPIX 5, “We’re standing here at our Windsor brewpub and I had to make the executive decision this morning...
WINDSOR, CA
thefullpint.com

Podcast EP 221 – Vinnie and Matt – A Couple of Pilsner Bois

We are joined by Matt Brynildson of Firestone Walker Brewing and Vinnie Cilurzo to talk about pilsner and many other items including:. – STiVO pils and how it came to be. – How this collab is different from the usual cool collabs. – A refresher on PiVO Pilsner. – A...
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Venice, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Riboli Family Wines now offering non-alcoholic line of wines

– Stella Rosa, an award-winning Italian wine brand imported by California-based Riboli Family Wines, now offers non-alcoholic options to consumers. Just in time for those looking to imbibe less for “Dry January” or looking for an alternative to alcohol, Stella Rosa Non-Alcoholics offers a non-alcoholic wine substitute to “Stellabrate” year-round. The non-alcoholic line-up is consistent with the original in that they provide semi-sweet, semi-sparkling Italian wine, made with real fruit flavors and are naturally gluten-free, vegan, and low-calorie.
PASO ROBLES, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Russian River Brewing, Lagunitas close due to coronavirus concerns, staffing shortages

Two nationally known brew pubs in Sonoma County have had to temporarily close as a result of coronavirus concerns during a time of staffing shortages everywhere. The Russian River Brewing Co.’s Windsor pub was closed Wednesday and Thursday because employees were out sick with COVID-19 or the flu or isolating because they had come in contact with someone with COVID-19 — on top of ongoing staff shortages.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Popculture

Burger King Introduces New Mouthwatering Burger to Its Menu

Burger King is known for its mouth-watering flame-broiled burgers like the Whopper, but for those not visiting a BK stateside, the beloved fast food chain has a host of other unique menu items. That is the case for Burger King Malaysia, where an all-new sandwich has just hit the menu – the new Japanese Curry Salmon sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Beer Cup#Food Drink#Beverages#Stivo#Sts
Paso Robles Daily News

Billy Grant named 2021 ‘Paso Robles Wine Industry Person of the Year’

2022 Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance Board of Directors installed. – Every year the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance (PRWCA) membership recognizes one of their own who has exemplified the spirit of Paso Robles Wine Country with outstanding leadership and vision in promoting the region. Billy Grant, business development head & partner at McPrice Myers Wines, will receive the 2021 Paso Robles Wine Industry Person of the Year award as voted on by his peers. A special Where Wine Takes You podcast will feature Grant where his history and current endeavors will be discussed in making him the 2021 Paso Robles Wine Country Industry Person of the Year.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Independent

10 best rums: Spiced, dark and white tropical tipples

Rum remains a misunderstood and underused spirit in Britain. Many drinkers still associate it with cheap cocktails on teenage nights out, or sickly sweet holiday drinks.At the other end of the spectrum, rum is perennially overlooked as a sipping drink in favour of cognac or whisky or brandy. Few think to uncork a rum for a nightcap, yet connoisseurs know that when rum is done right, not many drinks can match it for depth, variety or smoothness.Rum combines the depth and sophistication of whisky with the glamour and history of the Caribbean: it’s a drink of pirates and admirals and...
DRINKS
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Specs

Specs is a young, smart boy who is ready to explore the world. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Specs from Woods Humane in San Luis Obispo. Specs is a young boy (7 months) looking for an active home to help him get his energy out. He is ready to be on the go. Hikes? Yes please! Runs? Perfect! Walks? Amazing as well! He’s down for it all and more!
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

New Girl Scout cookie making its debut on the Central Coast

Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast will offer a new brownie-inspired ‘Adventurefuls’ cookie. – Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) have announced that the new Adventurefuls cookie will join the nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season. A brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a “delicious taste adventure” just like Girl Scouts go on their own amazing adventures through the program. Girl Scouts in the California Central Coast area and across the United States will offer the Adventurefuls cookie next season alongside favorites like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Paso Robles Daily News

Winter is monarch butterfly season on the Central Coast

New ‘Western Monarch Trail’ follows the migration route of the western monarch butterfly. – November officially marked the beginning of monarch season where the beautiful western monarch butterflies arrive in local overwintering sites. The Pismo State Beach Monarch Butterfly Grove received some early visitors this year; large amounts of monarchs showed up mid-October, with numbers 3,500-percent percent higher than the same time last year. This is great news for the species, which is believed to be on the brink of extinction.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Column: Contemplative bird watching in Morro Bay

– Buddhist mindfulness is a popular practice of meditation and contemplation involving awareness, attention, and openness to everything, all aspects that are vital to another popular practice – birding!. Hundreds of people attend bird festivals in the United States and the Central Coast is no slouch in this with...
MORRO BAY, CA
7x7.com

4 Magical California Cabin Rentals—From Big Sur to the Russian River

As the cozy season arrives, we have a hankering for warm drinks and fuzzy blankets—wouldn't it be nice to camp out in a sweet rustic cabin for the weekend?. Whether you're itching for a by-the-sea escape, an off-the-grid spot, or a redwood retreat, there's a cabin for rent in Northern California to suit every style and occasion.
MENDOCINO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Looking Back to 1950: Vine Street to get improvements, first baby born in new hospital

Excerpts from Thursday, January 5, 1950, The Paso Robles Journal:. Improvement of six city blocks goes to Valley Paving Company for $16,996.73 bid — work to begin in March. A resolution accepting the Valley Paving Company, Inc. of Pismo Beach, as the successful bidder for the improvement of Vine street between 4th and 10th streets was adopted Tuesday night by the City Council. The company’s bid, for the construction of sidewalks, curbs and gutters, was $16,996.73.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Wine 4 Paws weekend returns April 9-10

– The 14th Annual Wine 4 Paws Weekend will return April 9 – 10, when it’ll be time once again to enjoy the Central Coast’s robust wine region while helping homeless animals cared for by Woods Humane Society. No registration is required to participate in the fundraiser....
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Year in review: Top stories of 2021

– 2021 will probably go down in history as another “lost year,” due to the pandemic. It felt like another year of waiting, another year of tension, as we held on to survive through the ongoing waves of cases and shutdowns. The pandemic affected our lives in so many ways, whether it be the illness itself, or loss of loved ones, or the financial impacts due to closings and layoffs. See San Luis Obispo County’s latest COVID-19 statistics here.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy