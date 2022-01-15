ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Hand of God’: Paolo Sorrentino Says He Looked Back to Move Forward

By Nick Vivarelli
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“After 20 years of filmmaking I was perhaps a bit tired of the spot I was in,” he says. So in tackling the autobiographical story — which brought him back to his native Naples two decades after his debut “L’Uomo in Più” — he decided to proceed...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
seeleylake.com

Looking forward...

Happy New Year all. I hope you had a healthy and happy holiday season and are now finding yourselves ready to take on 2022. Wow, it's hard to believe it's already 2022 - every year there is a bit of awkwardness around saying or writing a new year, somehow it just doesn't feel normal. That having been said, if we've learning nothing from the past two years, it's how to function with hiccups and uncertainties: having to cancel plans with family and friends, how to work on Zoom meetings instead of face to face, and for many, how to get work done with our kids around, learning and doing in front of us. The new year is always a time to think back on the highs and lows of the last year, and the hope of the new.
MONTANA STATE
star-revue.com

Looking Forward, Looking Back, by George Grella

This month’s name comes from Janus, the two-faced god, looking forward and backward. A crossroads on the calendar, in other words, and here we are again at a crossroads that I’m sure most of us wish we could leave behind. Where is jazz in January? As December began,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Audrey Diwan’s ‘Happening,’ Leos Carax’s ‘Annette’ Win France’s Lumière Awards

Audrey Diwan’s “Happening” won best film and actress for Anamaria Vartolome at France’s Lumière Awards on Monday evening. “Happening,” which won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and was acquired by IFC Films, beat out Leos Carax’s “Annette,” Emmanuelle Bercot’s “Living,” Xavier Giannoli’s “Lost Illusions” and Arthur Harari’s “Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle.” Julia Ducournau’s Cannes’ Palme d’Or winning “Titane” was surprisingly snubbed from the best film and director categories. The daring movie won the female newcomer prize which was picked up by Agathe Rousselle. The Lumiere Awards are meant to be selected by France-based members of...
MOVIES
Variety

Michel Subor, French Actor and Star of Jean-Luc Godard’s ‘Le Petit Soldat,’ Dies at 86

Michel Subor, a French actor who rose to international acclaim for his lead performance in Jean-Luc Godard’s 1963 feature “Le Petit Soldat” and his narration for François Truffaut’s 1962 romance “Jules et Jim,” died on Monday in a French hospital following a car accident. He was 86 years old. News of Subor’s death was shared by director Claire Denis on her Instagram and reported by the daily French newspaper Libération. Subor and Denis had collaborated numerous times over the past decades, with their partnership beginning with Subor’s performance in Denis’ 1999 feature “Beau Travail.” “Michel Subor, the big little soldier is dead,”...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Federico Fellini
Person
Julie Delpy
Person
Luisa Ranieri
Person
Paolo Sorrentino
Person
Roger Deakins
Person
Diego Maradona
SFGate

‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Richard Burgi Fired After COVID Protocol Breach: ‘I Felt Terrible About It’

Actor Richard Burgi has been fired from the CBS soap opera “The Young and the Restless” for breaching the production’s COVID protocols, Variety has confirmed. The actor revealed the news himself on January 11 in an Instagram Live post in which he said that he “naively and inadvertently violated the show’s COVID policy.” Sources close to “The Young and the Restless” confirmed the actor is no longer with the show.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Reveals How Many Kids He Wants With Wife Lauren Sorrentino

The more, the merrier! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino sees another baby in his and Lauren Sorrentino’s future. “We actually are [thinking about baby No. 2],” the Dancing With the Stars alum, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 5, while promoting season 5 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “I don’t know about baby No. 3, but definitely baby No. 2 [is in the cards] to have a brother or sister for [our 7-month-old son], Romeo, for sure.”
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sofia Coppola Praises Kirsten Dunst’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ Performance: “I’m So Proud of You”

Jane Campion has said she fell in love with Kirsten Dunst as an actress after seeing her turn in 1999’s The Virgin Suicides, a film that marked Dunst’s first of three collaborations with Sofia Coppola. “Seriously, in love,” Campion said last November after the Hollywood premiere of The Power of the Dog, a film that finally brought them together. “She’s an actress I was deeply interested in. I love her, and she is that brilliant actress. She has to just put clothes on a line, and I’m riveted.” Critics and awards groups have also been captivated by Dunst’s turn as Rose...
MOVIES
Deadline

Yvette Mimieux Dies: Actress-Writer Who Starred In ‘The Time Machine’ Had Just Turned 80

Yvette Mimieux was found dead Tuesday morning, a rep for her family confirmed. She had just turned 80 on January 8, and she passed away in her sleep of natural causes. Mimieux was a prolific actress best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in the 1960 George Pal-directed film version of the H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine at MGM, where she was soon put under a long-term contract. Another big hit came months after in Where the Boys Are. Among her other credits around that time were Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Light in the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hand Of God#Design
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan pays heartfelt tribute to rarely seen mom

Michael Strahan took to social media to celebrate a special family occasion on Sunday with a series of rare photographs. The Good Morning America host commemorated his mother's birthday with several family pictures that featured the two of them. The sweet shots saw him pose happily alongside his mother, along...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

16 and Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer dies at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared in season 5 of the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant as a young mother who battled homelessness, has died in Maryland, her mother Jessica confirmed on Sunday. She was 26. A cause of death has not been shared. "Last night I received a call no...
MARYLAND STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Oldest Oscar Winner Of All Time

The first Academy Awards were given out in 1929 based on voting by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). What was a private dinner to host the awards ceremony has now become a public spectacle viewed by millions of people each year, in a television show that goes on for […]
MOVIES
SFGate

'Anything Goes' to steam into U.S. movie theaters in spring

NEW YORK (AP) — If you can't make it to New York to see Sutton Foster on Broadway in the classic musical “The Music Man,” don't worry. You can always catch her at your local movie theater in another classic musical. A filmed recording of the two-time...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Popculture

Kim Kardashian is Reportedly Livid at Kanye West After Wild Interview Focuses on Their Kids

Kim Kardashian is reportedly furious at Kanye West over his recent interview. The fashion mogul recently sat down with Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee where he hurled multiple accusations at his estranged wife Kim amid their ongoing divorce –– one of the claims being that he was stopped by security from entering her home during one of his latest visits with his kids.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Star Alina Under Fire After Multiple Racists Posts Surface Online

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days star Alina Kozhevnikova is the latest cast member of the franchise to cause controversy after fans unearthed multiple racist posts that had been shared online by the star over the years. Kozhevnikova, whose current storyline with Caleb Greenwood is airing on TLC, allegedly posted multiple disparaging remarks about both the Asian and Black communities over the years.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Marc Forster To Direct Tom Hanks In ‘A Man Called Ove’ With SF Studios, Rita Wilson & Playtone Producing David Magee Script

EXCLUSIVE: Finding Neverland, World War Z and The Kite Runner director Marc Forster has been set to direct Oscar winner Tom Hanks in the anticipated U.S. adaptation of Swedish comedy hit A Man Called Ove, we can reveal. Two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Life of Pi, Mary Poppins Returns) is scripting the project and re-uniting with Forster after their collaboration on drama Finding Neverland, for which both were BAFTA nominated. Production is due to begin this year on the feature, which has been in the works for a few years and is based on the Swedish hit novel by Fredrik Backman. The life-affirming comedy about love and...
MOVIES
SFGate

Rome villa with Caravaggio fails to sell, to be reauctioned

ROME (AP) — A villa in Rome containing the only known ceiling painted by Caravaggio went on a court-ordered auction block Tuesday, thanks to an inheritance dispute pitting the heirs of one of Rome’s aristocratic families against their stepmother, a Texas-born princess. Princess Rita Jenrett Boncompagni Ludovisi, formerly...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson wows fans with her most recent look

Kelly Clarkson is truly sparkling in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring Morris Chestnut, and Vy Higginsen's Sing Harlem crew. The Voice star left fans starstruck – literally – when she donned a navy star motif maxi dress with a cinched waist and sky-high boots for her Monday afternoon episode.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy