‘Hand of God’: Paolo Sorrentino Says He Looked Back to Move Forward

Happy New Year all. I hope you had a healthy and happy holiday season and are now finding yourselves ready to take on 2022. Wow, it's hard to believe it's already 2022 - every year there is a bit of awkwardness around saying or writing a new year, somehow it just doesn't feel normal. That having been said, if we've learning nothing from the past two years, it's how to function with hiccups and uncertainties: having to cancel plans with family and friends, how to work on Zoom meetings instead of face to face, and for many, how to get work done with our kids around, learning and doing in front of us. The new year is always a time to think back on the highs and lows of the last year, and the hope of the new.

MONTANA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO