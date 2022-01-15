Winn-Dixie drops prices on more than 150 products

DENVER (CBS4) – As the King Soopers grocery strike ended without resolution for another day Monday, shoppers settled into the new reality of deciding where they would do their business. “I’m not going to cross the picket lines, nope. Not going to happen,” said shopper Theresa Venters, who was shopping at the Safeway at 14th Avenue and Krameria Street Monday. Right across the street from Safeway is a King Soopers grocery store. The parking lot at the Safeway was packed. The parking lot at the King Soopers was nearly empty. (credit: CBS) “I’ll do both stores. In one weekend,” said Tim Bauer about the...

