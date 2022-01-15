Winn-Dixie drops prices on more than 150 products

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Winn-Dixie is offering discounts on more than 150 of its most-shopped products as part of its 'Down Down' program. According to Winn-Dixie, shoopers have seen an increase of 14% on their shopping bill due to the...
In this week’s recap of the Top 10 most popular Supermarket News articles, Kroger's King Soopers and City Market stores in the Denver area remain open amid a strike by thousands of United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7 grocery workers. According to UFCW 7, more than 8,700 unionized workers — including meat and deli associates and clerks — are taking part in the strike, which covers 78 stores in greater Denver, Broomfield, Parker and Boulder, Colo. Among other stories in this week’s gallery:
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Winn Dixie says it's helping customers save on groceries by offering deeper discounts on more than 150 of what the grocery chain considers its most-shopped products. It comes as grocery stores nationwide are struggling to keep their shelves stocked on some items amid the pandemic,...
Winn-Dixie plans to permanently close its Burbank Drive store next month. A company executive confirmed the upcoming closure on Wednesday. The company didn't say why the store is closing or give an exact date when it will shut down. All employees who want to keep working for Winn-Dixie have been...
BATON ROUGE - Winn-Dixie's supermarket located just outside LSU's campus will shut down in a few weeks. Employees told WBRZ the store located at the intersection of Burbank Drive and Lee Drive will close Feb. 6. Some workers are expected to transfer to one of the other five Winn-Dixie locations in the Baton Rouge area.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Signs are popping up around the Albany area, getting people excited about new businesses coming. A sign was spotted next to Buffalo Wild Wings in Albany showing that an Aldi will open. That’s off of Nottingham and Ledo Road. If you’re not familiar, it’s a...
The fastest road to a million bucks turned out to be a trip to the supermarket for two lucky Floridians. David Rainwater, 66, of West Melbourne, and Miller Dickinson, 30, of Jacksonville each claimed a $1 million top prize playing Florida Lottery’s Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off, state lottery officials announced.
DENVER (CBS4) – As the King Soopers grocery strike ended without resolution for another day Monday, shoppers settled into the new reality of deciding where they would do their business.
“I’m not going to cross the picket lines, nope. Not going to happen,” said shopper Theresa Venters, who was shopping at the Safeway at 14th Avenue and Krameria Street Monday.
Right across the street from Safeway is a King Soopers grocery store. The parking lot at the Safeway was packed. The parking lot at the King Soopers was nearly empty.
“I’ll do both stores. In one weekend,” said Tim Bauer about the...
Sprouts Farmers Market is bringing its health and wellness agenda to eastern Broward County with the opening of its newest store on Friday, in Oakland Park. The new location, on the site of an old Kmart at 700 E. Oakland Park Blvd., west of Old Dixie Highway, will open its doors following a ribbon cutting at 7 a.m. Normal hours for the store will be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. As an incentive to ...
American restaurant chain Cracker Barrel has must pay a man $9.4 million in damages after he was served a glass filled with chemicals instead of water, CNN reports. The incident occured in 2014, when William Cronnon was having lunch at a Marion County Cracker Barrel and drank from a cup filled with what he believed to be water. Cronnon “immediately [realized] that it was not ice water but was some chemical that caused a burning sensation in his mouth or esophagus,” court documents read. The chemical in question was later revealed to be Eco-San, a corrosive kitchen cleaning agent that allegedly caused permanent internal injury to Cronnon.
People in Britain will have to start relying on their noses rather their eyeballs when detecting whether or not a container of milk is still good to drink. A major supermarket chain, Morrisons, has announced that it will be eliminating "use by" dates on 90% of milk sold in stores by the end of January. The decision is part of an effort to reduce the enormous quantities of milk that are discarded due to consumer misunderstanding over printed expiry dates. This waste results in unnecessary carbon entering the atmosphere and the squandering of valuable resources required to raise dairy cattle.
From espresso machines and milk frothers to bean-to-cup appliances, the market demand for barista-quality beverages at home is ever-expanding.And with coffee shops shut during multiple lockdowns over the last few years, sales of cult-favourite products such as the Hotel Chocolat velvetiser and the Nespresso vertuoplus have soared.But these coveted products don’t come cheap. Retailing at £99.95, the Hotel Chocolat velvetiser (Hotelchocolat.com) may seem steep, which led to TikTok users raving about a budget Asda dupe (£25, Asda.com) at the end of last year.Now, Aldi has launched its own hot chocolate maker that rivals the Hotel Chocolat appliance in both looks...
Aldi has opened its first checkout-free supermarket where people can shop without having to scan a product. The grocer is operating a "trial" store in Greenwich, London, which allows customers to complete their shop and pay without going to a till. Instead, customers can download the Aldi Shop&Go app, and...
The news media has reported several national store brands and restaurant chains are closing individual locations in response to current social issues such as inflation and Covid-19. The chains have verified those reports.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It took about 45 minutes for 45 years of business to go up in smoke Thursday morning on north Main Street. “A lot of prayers would be nice," said Seham Kassees-Salazar. "A lot a lot of prayers. As much as my son’s helped the community and everybody, let’s hope and pray they will pull together for them as well.”
