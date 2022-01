Two contestants from Western New York are returning to “The Amazing Race” after being eliminated, thanks to an unusual, historic twist. A special sneak peek video released by the reality TV show shows Buffalo Police Officers Armonde “Moe” Badger and Michael Norwood Jr., known as Buffalo’s “singing cops,” will be part of the competition again on Wednesday. They were the first to be eliminated on the season 33 premiere (shot in February 2020), but the show was paused for 19 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, forcing drastic changes when filming resumed.

