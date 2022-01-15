Read It in the Morning Paper: County Garbage, Rancho Bonito

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Polk County hit a new high last week, but the rate of increase is slowing down, according to the latest report from the Florida Department of Health. The testing positivity rate is still over 30%, but lower than the previous week, the report shows. And Lakeland Regional Health is seeing strain on employees as admissions fueled by the omicron variant continue to escalate.

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO