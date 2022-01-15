ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Read It in the Morning Paper: County Garbage, Rancho Bonito

By Barry Friedman
 3 days ago

COUNTY GARBAGE: The company that hauls garbage in Lakeland's unincorporated suburbs has responded to Polk County's written threat to sever its contract....

LkldNow

Florida Cities Brace for Struggle With State Over Local Authority

The Florida Legislature convened last week and, once again, the 60-day legislative session will be marked by power struggles with cities and counties as state lawmakers have submitted more than 40 bills that cuff local government regulatory authority or cede municipal control to the state. While many preemption bills will...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

COVID Cases in Polk Hit New High, But Rate of Growth is Slowing

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Polk County hit a new high last week, but the rate of increase is slowing down, according to the latest report from the Florida Department of Health. The testing positivity rate is still over 30%, but lower than the previous week, the report shows. And Lakeland Regional Health is seeing strain on employees as admissions fueled by the omicron variant continue to escalate.
POLK COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

Dale William Nelson, 77

Dale William Nelson, age 77, passed away peacefully at his home in Lakeland, Florida on January 12, 2022. Dale was born December 4, 1944 in Red Wing, Minnesota to Victor Nelson and Evelyn (Cordes) Nelson. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Orlin V. Nelson and son-in-law, Clifton Cook.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Lakeland Rental Costs Have Leveled Off After Huge Spikes, But More Increases Are Expected

The average cost of rental housing in Lakeland has increased by more than 25.3% since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged in March 2020, Apartmentlist.com reports. But for the second consecutive month, median monthly rents in the city appear to be stabilizing with a negligible 0.7% increase last month, according to the digital platform's December Rent Report, which followed a decline of 1.2% in city rental rates in November.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

U.S. 98 Approved for Widening North of Lakeland

A project to four-lane U.S. 98N from West Socrum Loop Road to the Polk-Pasco line has been fully funded and construction could start as early as this summer, The Ledger reports in a subscribers-only story. The $130 million project is funded through the American Rescue Act and ties in with a larger Florida DOT project to widen the highway through three counties to improve safety in a heavily trafficked freight corridor.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Read It in the Morning Paper

PEDIATRIC COVID-19: Lakeland Regional Health is seeing a marked increase over two months ago in the number of children testing positive in its pediatric emergency department, with admissions to hospital care rising from an average of one a day then to five on Monday. That level is "similar to that during our Delta surge" last summer, the hospital's chief informatics officer says.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

High Land Costs Dampening Site Search for a North Lakeland Fire Station

High property costs are making it hard to find suitable land in north Lakeland for a new fire station, City Manager Shawn Sherrouse told city commissioners today. He made the comment after several residents of Foxwood Lake Estates came to this morning's City Commission meeting to press for an update on plans to either relocate Fire Station 3, currently at North Florida Avenue and Bella Vista Street, or build a new fire station farther north.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Read It in the Morning Paper, COVID-19 Edition

HOSPITAL: The number of patients with COVID-19 admitted to Lakeland Regional Health has increased to 143 on Monday afternoon from 65 last Tuesday afternoon. The virus' more-contagious omicron variant is sending a growing number of patients to the emergency room, but a lower proportion is being admitted to the hospital than during last summer's delta spike, LRH chief informatics officer Hal Escowitz tells The Ledger. | ALSO: News Channel 8.
POLK COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

Bonnet Springs Park Pushes Toward Opening This Spring

The project to turn 168 vacant acres west of downtown Lakeland into the showcase Bonnet Springs Park is on schedule to open this spring or summer, the park's developers say. The privately funded public park will span from the intersection of George Jenkins Boulevard and Kathleen Road to the eastern shore of Lake Bonnet.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Demand for COVID-19 Tests Rises as Omicron Drives Polk Cases

Demand for COVID-19 tests — evidenced by long lines of cars at the RP Funding Center testing site — is outstripping demand in Polk County as new infections surge, according to Dr. Joy Jackson of the Florida Department of Health. Laboratory tests have confirmed that the omicron variant has arrived in Polk, she tells The Ledger. Tests processed Tuesday revealed more than 1,200 new infections in Polk, she said, compared with 1,792 the entire previous week and 495 the week before that.
POLK COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

Plans Underway for the 2022 Flight to Honor Polk Veterans

Plans are underway for the 7th Flight to Honor Polk, which will carry 86 local military veterans and their sponsors from Lakeland to Washington, D.C, to visit war memorials, on April 26. More than half of the funds needed for the Allegient charter jet were received via a $40,000 check...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

New COVID-19 Cases in Polk Jumped 262% Last Week

New COVID-19 cases in Polk County rose last week to 1,792 from 495 the previous week, according to the latest weekly tally from the Florida Department of Health. That 262% increase is the largest week-over-week jump since the state started reporting coronavirus numbers in March 2020. For the week of...
POLK COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

LkldNow

