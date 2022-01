On Dec. 20, the face covering requirement from Public Health Madison and Dane County was extended through Feb. 1. Many venues and businesses continue to maintain individual requirements for proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for entry, as well as face masks. And with the advent of the omicron variant, tours are once again being canceled or postponed. Before heading out, confirm events are still taking place and check for current guidelines on the relevant business websites or social media accounts.

MADISON, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO