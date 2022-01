Iowa made quick work of Northwestern on Friday and things went as well as could be expected. Ayala and Murin both pulled off upset wins over top 10 opponents and bonus points came freely from the upper weights. More curious than concerning at present was the absence for the second straight dual of DeSanto at 133. Eierman also got a break Friday to rehab an injured finger but traveled with the team this weekend. No word of injury has come out at this time nor is there reason to suspect anything serious for DeSanto. Covid can also be ruled out as he’s been with the team, not quarantined. Let’s hope they’re both rested and back in action again soon.

