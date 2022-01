The US surgeon who transplanted a pig heart into a man with terminal heart disease says the historic operation could see “hearts on demand” for patients in the future.Dr Bartley P Griffith, Distinguished Professor of Transplant Surgery at the University of Maryland, said he viewed the case as “a stunner” in terms of its broader medical implications.David Bennett, 57, had been deemed ineligible for a human transplant, a decision taken by doctors when the patient is deemed in very poor health.He is said to have thought that medics were joking when the operation was initially proposed.Dr Griffith told the PA...

