Dave Dubuque: They walk among us. Ordinary citizen… or gravity-defying acrobat?

Of all the many reasons we love the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” one is the authentic portrayal of western culture. At its heart, “Yellowstone” is a story about the struggle of maintaining the modern western style of life. Taking place on a large cattle ranch in Montana, the show gives just a little taste of life as a cowboy. It isn’t as glamourous as Hollywood sometimes portrays it to be. It is extremely difficult work and it is non-stop, sun up to sundown, back-breaking work. Perhaps the Four Sixes Ranch old-timer said it best when he tells Jimmy “You have to want it down to your bones or it can be hell on earth.” Being a cowboy is a way of life more so than just an occupation.

