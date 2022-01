Though Disneyland Resort has three hotels that are just steps away from the two park entrances, they’re not the only places to stay when you’re on vacation!. In fact, staying at an off-site Disneyland Resort hotel can offer you more space and more amenities at half the price. Plus, thanks to Disneyland’s location in Anaheim, you’ll still be within a 3-10 minute walk from the parks! So, whether you’re looking for something a bit more budget-friendly or just want more options, these hotels have you covered!

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO