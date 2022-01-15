Heavy rain by the afternoon, snow by Sunday morning
By Ashley Carter
WAAY-TV
3 days ago
If you haven't already now is the time to prepare for the upcoming winter weather! The good news is we won't be making any snow angels today, but we won't be completely quiet today. Expecting moderate to even heavier rain as the system begins to move west of I-65...
BOSTON (CBS) – You gotta admit, this winter has been pretty easy thus far. We have really only had one significant snowstorm, back on January 7 and most of that snow was essentially vaporized in less than a week. We have had some very cold days, but the harshest cold has been fleeting, in and out of here in a day or two.
We have also had a bit of luck (good or bad depending on your perspective) with several storms missing to our south and Monday’s storm heading well to our west.
Is our luck about to change?
While there are multiple...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The winds have finally died down after a very windy Monday all across the state. BWI Marshall reported a 48 mph wind gust on Monday.
Sunshine, but a still rather chilly day is coming on Tuesday, with highs only in the upper 30’s. On Wednesday a warmer southwest flow will boost our afternoon high to the upper 40’S to make it the warmest day of the week.
Clouds will come back on Wednesday night as yet another cold front approaches. Some showers, which may mix with some snow, may move in later at night into Thursday morning.
Thursday will begin to get colder most of the afternoon with more sub-freezing air coming especially on Friday and Saturday. Partly cloudy skies will accompany the new arctic air.
By Saturday we may see overcast skies, as a system may be developing someplace off the east coast, but no details are available at this time. This of course will be monitored all week long by our first alert weather team.
Highs this weekend will still only be around freezing once again. This January is turning out to be much colder than previous ones over the past several years.
Have a great day and stay tuned!
Bob Turk
DENVER(CBS)- Conditions will come together over northeastern Colorado for a rare weather combination for Wednesday. A Canadian cold front will mix up with warm moist air pushing northward from a moist, low pressure system in the southwest.
Credit CBS4
It’s a First Alert Weather Day because a Winter Weather Advisory is posted for Denver and all of northeastern Colorado for 5am thru 8pm Wednesday for freezing drizzle and light snow. Freezing drizzle doesn’t happen often in Colorado. It’s even more rare to occur in the month of January. See this article from Meteorologist Chris Spears.
Credit CBS4
This combination will make for a thin glaze of ice on many surfaces along with a layer of light snow developing. This could make for an icy morning and afternoon commute.
Snowfall amounts will be very light in and around the Front Range. With an inch or less expected over the Denver metro area.
Credit CBS4
The mountains will also, pick up very light amounts of snow with the blast moving thru.
Credit CBS4
Temperatures will be dropping along with the freezing precipitation. Highs across the state Wednesday will be in the 30s and 40s.
Credit CBS4
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Winter finally arrived in South Florida on Tuesday morning with chilly morning temps.
In fact, it was some of the coldest air of the season. South Florida awoke to temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Despite all the winter sunshine, highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees in the afternoon. Most neighborhoods will remain in the upper 60s.
(CBS4)
Tuesday night will be chilly again not quite as cold with temperatures mostly in the low to mid-50s across South Florida.
As winds begin to shift out of the east on Wednesday, our temperatures will increase to the mid-70s. By Thursday and Friday morning we’ll wake up with the mid to upper 60s and highs will be in the upper 70s.
The rain chance is on the rise late week into the weekend ahead of our next cold front. Spotty showers will be possible on Friday. Scattered showers stick around on Saturday. A few showers on Sunday and then we’ll be cooler by next Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another January cold snap has arrived. And while it’s not the coldest we’ve experienced so far this month, it will linger a little longer.
WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says the Twin Cities reached a high temperature of 42 degrees Tuesday, which is typical of mid-March.
No snow will fall overnight, but it will certainly get blown all around in northern Minnesota, which got some fresh snow Tuesday. Wind speeds will be as fast as 40 mph throughout the state, including the metro.
(credit: CBS)
The National...
CHICAGO (CBS) — An arctic blast of air arrives late Tuesday night, setting us up for a much colder weather pattern that will last for the next several days.
(Credit: CBS 2)
Temperatures on Wednesday morning will be in the low to mid-20s, but temperatures will drop throughout the day, ending up in the teens by Wednesday afternoon. A gusty northwest wind will produce wind chills in the single digits for Wednesday afternoon.
(Credit: CBS 2)
A north wind off the lake will produce heavy snow showers in parts of northwestern Indiana on Wednesday evening through Thursday. A Winter Storm Watch is in...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Snow chances for places south of I-70 along with the Ridges and Laurel Highlands are ticking up this morning.
If you are in Greene, Fayette, or Somerset counties you can expect to see between 1-3” of snow. No one else should see more than an inch of snow.
This is only part of a couple of quick-hit weather events that you’ll want to know about.
Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center
Highs today will be in the 40 and we may...
The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies with a low of 24 degrees tonight. The higher elevations will be in the upper teens. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday afternoon with a 40% chance of rain late in the day. The high will be 48 degrees. Take...
CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are dropping.
Early morning temperatures start in the 30s Wednesday and eventually lower into the 20s and teens by afternoon.
This is as good as it gets today…. starting in the 30s. Eventually falling through the 20s and teens by afternoon. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/qB7izQaQw8
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) January 19, 2022
A Winter Weather Advisory wil take effect this evening into Thursday for Porter and LaPorte counties. Nearly 3 to 7 inches of lake effect snow are expected for Indiana. Northeast Illinois residents can expect flurries.
Wednesday night will be the coldest night of the week.
CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon with the First Alert Weather will continue to provide updates on the changing conditions.
Temperatures remain cold through the weekend.
Winter forecasting in Louisiana is incredibly frustrating, and as we seem to get once a winter or so a very complicated forecast is shaping up for the end of the week. South Louisiana will sit in the boundary between rain, ice, sleet and all will be possible based off what our exact temperatures, not just at the surface but through the atmosphere, will be at any particular point in time.
A storm system expected to bring accumulating snowfall and cause slick travel conditions will be followed the potential for a major Nor'easter during an active weather pattern in the region.After a cloudy start on Wednesday, Jan. 19, there will be some peeks of sun in the afternoon as the temperatu…
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A pleasant day is in store Wednesday as temperatures briefly thaw in the upper 40s by the afternoon. The thaw will be short-lived as another Arctic front moves east.
Much of Wednesday remains dry, clouds will increase at night and it’s possible that a few rain showers break out during the evening and continue during the first half of the night. As Arctic air rushes in, rain will quickly change to wet snow and this will happen by sunrise Thursday, if not earlier.
We are not expecting significant accumulations with this event, it is the timing during the morning...
First and foremost, winter weather in the south is tricky, at best. And I promise, what you want to happen versus what will happen rarely pan out. As you read this, you are in one of three camps. The “I absolutely want snow” camp, the “I don’t want any of that devil’s dander” camp, or […]
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The next measurable amount of snowfall is on its way, starting as rain late Wednesday night before transitioning fully into snow. That will last into mid-day Thursday, meaning many people will battle the flakes heading into work.
The system will move into the region as rain around 11 p.m. Wednesday due to mild temperatures at bedtime. Colder air will settle in the early hours Thursday, creating freezing rain. Philadelphia, its suburbs, and South Jersey will see most of the snow come 9 a.m. Thursday, with between 1 to 3 inches expected to fall.
Lehigh Valley and the Poconos will...
