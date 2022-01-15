Dual mandates: Most parties oppose return of MPs sitting in Stormont

Six Stormont parties have written an open letter to the Prime Minister calling on him to ditch contentious plans to reintroduce dual mandates.The Government is seeking to amend legislation currently going through parliament to allow MPs to return to the Assembly without the need to immediately vacate their Westminster seat and trigger a by-election.Under the proposal set to be tabled in the Lords, MPs could be elected MLAs and remain as Members of Parliament until the next general election. Only at that point would they have to vacate their parliamentary seat.Critics of the move have accused the Government of trying...

POLITICS ・ 16 HOURS AGO