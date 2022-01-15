Dual mandates: Most parties oppose return of MPs sitting in Stormont
BBC
3 days ago
Four of the five parties in the Stormont Executive have said they are against a move allowing MPs to be elected to the NI Assembly but keep their Westminster seats. Details of the plan were outlined in a letter from government peer Lord Caine to fellow lords on Friday....
Six Stormont parties have written an open letter to the Prime Minister calling on him to ditch contentious plans to reintroduce dual mandates.The Government is seeking to amend legislation currently going through parliament to allow MPs to return to the Assembly without the need to immediately vacate their Westminster seat and trigger a by-election.Under the proposal set to be tabled in the Lords, MPs could be elected MLAs and remain as Members of Parliament until the next general election. Only at that point would they have to vacate their parliamentary seat.Critics of the move have accused the Government of trying...
Politicians in Northern Ireland have paid solemn tribute to murdered primary school teacher Ashling Murphy Assembly members from across the political spectrum gathered outside Parliament Buildings at Stormont to observe a silence in memory of the murdered Co Offaly woman.A large framed picture of the talented 23-year-old musician was placed in front of the building, with a large bouquet of flowers placed on the ground beneath.The vigil took place shortly before the murder was raised at the start of Assembly business, with MLAs highlighting the need for comprehensive action to tackle violence against women.Stormont deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill told...
Opposition to a Government plan to temporarily restore double-jobbing for Northern Irish politicians intensified on Sunday, amid calls for an immediate u-turn.The UK Government is facing criticism over plans to allow MPs to retain their seats in Westminster while being elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly.The return of the “dual mandate”, or double-jobbing, would allow DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to contest the upcoming Assembly elections while also remaining MP for Lagan Valley at Westminster.On Sunday, Ulster Unionist Party MLA Mike Nesbitt said the plan would “bring a blush to Vladimir Putin”.Why did we stop it six years ago? Why...
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) have said other parties should "stop faking outrage" over the proposed reintroduction of double jobbing. The plan would allow MPs to be elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly but keep their Westminster seats. Four of the five Stormont Executive parties have said they are against...
The UK Government is focused on passing Irish language legislation before the end of the current Stormont Assembly mandate, Brandon Lewis has said.The Northern Ireland Secretary said he had been talking to parties in Northern Ireland about the laws, and that there were some “small details” to be worked through.The Government pledged to step in last year after the Stormont parties were unable to agree to introduce the legislation in the Northern Ireland Assembly.Their decision to break a Stormont impasse on the stalled laws, which include legal protections for both Irish and Ulster Scots, was a key factor in the...
