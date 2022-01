The hacienda of Misnébalam, along with its surrounding abandoned village, is the only ghost town in the state of Yucatán. Located at the first turnoff at kilometer 21 of the Mérida-Progreso highway, this unique hacienda, or estate, was built in the early 20th century, and inhabited for about 100 years before being abandoned around 2010. Misnébalam was once an important site for the production of henequén, an agave plant that is often turned into rope. At its peak, more than 150 people lived in and around the estate, largely workers and their families.

