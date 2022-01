Where is Dr. Ethan Choi on tonight’s new episode of Chicago Med? Can you expect Brian Tee to leave the show at some point in 2022?. We’re sure that for some people out there, it’s going to be rather distressing to turn on the medical drama tonight and see, once again, a story told that does not involve the character. To say that Ethan’s arc this season has been rather bizarre is the understatement of the year. He was in rehab for a while, came back, re-injured himself, and is now off recovering again. We know that you will have a chance to see him at some point later this month, but the character isn’t poised to make a full-time return until a little later this year.

