It's been two months since the last major update for PUBG Mobile, and so it's that time again to check out the latest content coming to the game. Update 1.8 begins its launch today, but it will continue to roll out over the next six days across the globe as new content is added. This odd and lengthy update period exists so that the game doesn't have to be taken offline to patch in the new content, so it would seem this will be the norm from now on. As for what's new, well, Spider-Man is in the game starting today, but only for a limited time; plus, there's a new Classic Mode map and a more secure matchmaking system, along with a litany of improvements. Let's dig in.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO